K-Beauty doesn't always work for Indian skin: Dermatologist explains how to safely adapt Korean skincare trends

Korean skincare has gained massive popularity worldwide, with terms like glass skin, skin flooding, and 10-step routines becoming part of everyday beauty conversations. From sheet masks to snail mucin and fermented ingredients, Korean beauty or K-beauty, promises glowing, hydrated, flawless skin. But an important question remains: Are Korean skincare trends truly suitable for Indian skin? The answer is not a simple yes or no.

Is Korean skincare better than Indian skincare?(Adobe Stock)

“Skincare trends can be exciting, but healthy skin is not achieved by copying routines blindly. What works for one skin type or climate may not necessarily suit another,” Dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu of Dadu Medical Centre, tells Health Shots.

Indian and Korean skin are not the same

Skin concerns are shaped by genetics, climate, lifestyle, and environmental exposure. Korean skincare is largely designed around East Asian skin types and cooler, less humid environments. Indian skin, on the other hand, has its own unique characteristics.

Indian skin usually contains higher melanin levels, which provide some natural protection against sun damage but also make it more prone to pigmentation, tanning, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

This means even minor acne or irritation can leave behind stubborn dark marks. At the same time, many parts of India experience intense heat, humidity, pollution, and prolonged sun exposure, all of which significantly influence skincare needs.

Why does K-beauty appeal to so many?

One reason Korean skincare has become popular is its focus on prevention and hydration. Unlike harsh skincare routines that aggressively target flaws, K-beauty emphasises maintaining the skin barrier and supporting long-term skin health. Hydrating toners, lightweight essences, ceramide-based moisturisers, and sunscreen are often beneficial for many skin types, including Indian skin.

“Korean skincare introduced people to the importance of hydration and barrier repair, which are valuable concepts in dermatology,” says Dr Dadu. However, appreciating the philosophy does not mean every trend should be adopted without thought.

How to use Korean skincare trends safely?

Please note these pointers before trying anything on your own:

Many people attempt elaborate Korean routines seen online without understanding their own skin condition.

A 10-step routine may sound luxurious, but layering multiple products can overwhelm the skin, especially in India’s hot, humid weather. Excessive layering may lead to clogged pores, irritation, breakouts, or increased oiliness.

People with acne-prone or sensitive skin often make the mistake of experimenting with multiple active ingredients at once, assuming that more products mean better results.

In reality, overdoing skincare can compromise the skin barrier and trigger inflammation.

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{{^usCountry}} Pigmentation and acne need special attention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pigmentation and acne need special attention {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another big differences between Korean and Indian skin concerns is the frequency of pigmentation disorders. Indian patients commonly struggle with melasma, tanning, acne marks, and uneven skin tone. While many Korean products prioritise glow and hydration, they may not always address these concerns effectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another big differences between Korean and Indian skin concerns is the frequency of pigmentation disorders. Indian patients commonly struggle with melasma, tanning, acne marks, and uneven skin tone. While many Korean products prioritise glow and hydration, they may not always address these concerns effectively. {{/usCountry}}

For Indian skin, ingredients such as niacinamide, azelaic acid, retinoids, vitamin C, and carefully prescribed pigmentation treatments often play a more central role. Similarly, acne management must be personalised. Viral skincare products promoted online may not suit acne-prone Indian skin and can sometimes worsen breakouts.

Sunscreen matters more than trends

If there is one skincare lesson Indian consumers should prioritise, it is sunscreen. Sun exposure remains one of the leading causes of pigmentation, premature ageing, and skin damage. While Korean sunscreens are often praised for their elegant textures, the most effective sunscreen is ultimately the one that suits your skin and is used consistently. “People chase trending products but neglect daily sun protection. No skincare routine can succeed without sunscreen,” Dr Dadu explains.

Keep skincare simple and personalised

Healthy skin does not depend on following social media trends or owning dozens of products.

A practical skincare routine for most Indian skin types usually includes:

A gentle cleanser

A moisturiser suited to the skin type

Broad-spectrum sunscreen

Targeted treatments only when required

The focus should remain on skin health rather than chasing perfection.

“Korean skincare offers useful ideas, but skincare should never be trend-driven. Understanding your own skin and choosing treatments suited to Indian conditions will always give better and safer results than copying routines seen online,” concluded Dr Nivedita Dadu.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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