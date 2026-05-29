Kerala hepatologist explains 'poop transplant' and who it is for

In the May 24 episode of the Doctor vs Internet podcast, Kerala-based hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as 'The Liver Doc' on Instagram, shed light on a fascinating and ‘life-saving’ medical procedure: faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), commonly referred to as a 'poop transplant'. Also read | Liver disease in women: Hepatologist shares 5 warning signs that may show up subtly

What is a 'poop transplant?

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips broke down why transferring healthy stool is a literal life-saver for patients with few options left.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

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Dr Philips described the procedure as 'stool transplant, which is technically known as faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)'. While the name might sound modern, its roots trace back to ancient China, he revealed.

"Children who were sick with diarrheal illness in ancient China... The Chinese monks would actually give them diluted fresh stool from healthy children, and they used to call it 'yellow soup'," Dr Philips said. He added, "Some of them even used to ferment it... and the diarrheal illness used to reduce."

Dr Philips noted that while this was practised in ancient human medicine and has long been 'used in veterinary science', its application in modern human clinical settings is a significant milestone.

How is it performed?

The procedure is rigorous and follows strict medical protocols to ensure safety. It begins with donor screening, a process Dr Philips compared to the standards of a blood bank. "You screen a healthy person as they do screening in blood banks and you screen them completely for infections and... antimicrobial resistance," he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Once a healthy donor is identified, the sample undergoes processing. Dr Philips shared, "We collect the stool, you blend them, process them, remove all the solid matter and that suspension that you get — that is what you're putting in." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once a healthy donor is identified, the sample undergoes processing. Dr Philips shared, "We collect the stool, you blend them, process them, remove all the solid matter and that suspension that you get — that is what you're putting in." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The final suspension is administered to the patient via various delivery methods, Dr Philips said: "We gave it through a nasoduodenal tube... placed through the nose into the upper part of the small intestine. Now people give it through enemas. You can give it through a colonoscope." Who is it for? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final suspension is administered to the patient via various delivery methods, Dr Philips said: "We gave it through a nasoduodenal tube... placed through the nose into the upper part of the small intestine. Now people give it through enemas. You can give it through a colonoscope." Who is it for? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Philips highlighted the procedure's success, particularly for patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, a condition with a staggering 'almost 100 percent mortality rate at 6 to 9 months." He added that because these patients are often ineligible for liver transplants due to financial constraints or ongoing alcohol use, FMT is offered as a 'salvage treatment'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Philips highlighted the procedure's success, particularly for patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, a condition with a staggering 'almost 100 percent mortality rate at 6 to 9 months." He added that because these patients are often ineligible for liver transplants due to financial constraints or ongoing alcohol use, FMT is offered as a 'salvage treatment'. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the doctor, the results have been remarkable. "83 per cent of the severe alcohol hepatitis patients who received stool transplantation survived more than one year," Dr Philips reported.

FMT vs traditional remedies

Dr Philips was quick to distinguish this scientifically-backed procedure from other 'unproven' traditional practices. When asked about gaumutra (cow urine), his response was definitive: "Leave it, obviously."

He said, "Urine per se does not have that kind of an effect," citing Indian studies that prove it is not efficacious. He concluded bluntly that 'only loonies do this', advocating instead for evidence-based interventions like FMT that are actively 'saving lives'.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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