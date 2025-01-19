IIT Madras director praises cow urine for its 'medicinal value', video goes viral

A video clip of IIT Madras director V Kamakoti purportedly praising Gomutra (cow urine) for its “medicinal value” has gone viral on social media. IIT Madras director V Kamakoti.(X/IIT Madras)

In the video, Kamakoti allegedly endorsed "anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties" of gomutra and claimed that they are used for conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome, reported PTI.

The IIT Madras director, who was participating in an event held at a Go Samrakshana Sala in Chennai, also narrated an anecdote about a sanyasi who, he claimed, consumed cow urine when he had a high fever. Hindustan Times was unable to verify the authenticity of the video independently.

News agency PTI reported that sources in the institution confirmed that Kamatkoti made the remarks. They also added that, as an 'organic farmer,' he spoke at the Goshala event, and that his remarks had a larger context.

Meanwhile, the remarks by the IIT Madras director were criticised by members of the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram slammed the remark and alleged that the IIT Madras director was "peddling pseudoscience".

"Peddling pseudoscience by IIT Madras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg." he wrote while tagging the Indian Medical Association.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan also criticised the director for his remarks and demanded that he should be transferred from the institution.

“He must be transferred from IIT and posted at some of the GOI medical colleges. What will he do in IIT? It's related to engineering and other fields,” the DMK leader told Times Now. "He should be posted in AIIMS as Director. The GOI should immediately throw him out of IIT and appoint him as director of some AIIMS.

