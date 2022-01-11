Khushi Kapoor is getting stronger than ever with Pilates: Watch latest video for midweek workout motivation

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, is a fitness enthusiast. The 21-year-old is often clicked outside celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio in Mumbai. She never misses a day at the gym and swears by Pilates to stay in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her latest workout video proves that the star is only getting stronger. It is the workout motivation we needed today.

The official page of Pilates Studio Mumbai took to Instagram to share a clip of Khushi working out at the gym. It showed Khushi training on a Pilates Cadillac Reformer with Namrata, who coaches stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pooja Hegde and more.

"A glimpse of Khushi Kapoor's workout. She's working hard and giving it her all, while our #OriginalPilatesGirl Namrata Purohit is making sure Khushi gets stronger than ever! We love the energy," they captioned the post.

Take a look at the post:

The video begins with Khushi, dressed in a pink sports bra, white racerback top and black tights, doing a plank variation on the Reformer, followed by a variation of the Downward Dog Pose. To do the exercise, Khushi went back and forth in the Downward Dog Position on the Cadillac Reformer. Then, the 21-year-old did squats and mixed them up with some bicep and back strengthening training.

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates is a fitness training that takes inspiration from callisthenics, yoga and ballet. It lengthens and stretches all the major muscle groups in the body in a balanced fashion, improves flexibility, and generates body awareness.

Pilates can also increase the muscle strength in the body and tone the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. In the end, one can enhance and correct their postures by including Pilates in their workout routine.

So, did you get motivated to work out after watching Khushi Kapoor?

