Khushi Kapoor's new workout session will inspire you to have fun at gym, see pics

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is a true-blue fitness enthusiast, like her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Don't believe us? Just take a look at Bollywood's favourite Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit's latest post on Instagram, and you will know what we are talking about. Khushi and Namrata indulged in a couple's workout session recently, which will inspire you to have some fun at the gym too.

Namrata took to Instagram to share her workout routine with Khushi Kapoor on Monday, August 23. She posted the pictures with the caption, "Fun time with my Strong girl @khushi05k #PilatesGirl."

In the first photo, Khushi can be seen holding herself in the push-up position as Namrata sits on top of her and poses for the camera. The fact that Khushi maintained her form during the photo session shows her impeccable core strength. The second photo shows the two doing a couple's workout routine and smiling for the camera.

For the exercise session, Khushi wore a sheer black crop top and flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed the top with bright blue joggers set and tied her locks in a fuss-free ponytail. As for Namrata, she chose a printed sports bra and tights.

Working out can be a task right now, considering many people practise social distancing by staying inside their homes. Moreover, the pandemic has also taken a toll on our mental health. This makes finding the motivation to exercise a task. However, if you are willing to make your workouts more fun like Khushi Kapoor, you may be able to hit the grind and enjoy it too.

Meanwhile, Khushi recently made headlines after reports said she was making her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda. However, Boney Kapoor denied the rumours. Khushi is currently pursuing her higher studies in New York.

