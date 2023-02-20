Kidney failure: Doctors on tips for dialysis patients to avoid frequent hospitalisations, stay healthy

Dialysis can be a life-saving treatment for people with kidney failure, but it is also a time-consuming process and, in the beginning, also scary and life-changing. People who have been recommended dialysis suffer from end stage renal disease or kidney failure. Dialysis is needed when the kidneys don't work well enough and its job is similar to the functions of kidney - removing waste products, controlling blood pressure, keeping safe level of certain chemicals in your blood, such as potassium, sodium, bicarbonate, calcium and phosphorous among others. (Also read: Weak kidneys? 6 effective home remedies to help improve kidney function)

Dialysis can be challenging because it often requires frequent hospital visits. Hospitalisations can be disruptive to a patient's life, not to mention costly, so it's important for dialysis patients to take steps to reduce or minimise them. From following a proper dialysis schedule to maintaining good hygiene and following a healthy diet, here are practical tips and strategies to help you stay out of the hospital and enjoy a better quality of life.

Patients on dialysis can take several steps to reduce or minimize hospitalisations while on dialysis.

1. Follow the dialysis schedule: "It's important to attend all scheduled dialysis sessions and not miss any treatments. Skipping dialysis can cause a build-up of waste and toxins in the body, which can lead to serious health complications," says Dr. Deepanshu Gupta, Urologist, MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Urology.

2. "Never miss any session of hemodialysis: This may lead to an avoidable emergency visit. Each session of hemodialysis should be 4 hours. Never ask the technician to reduce the duration of dialysis. Get an AV fistula made at the earliest, which is the best form of vascular access for hemodialysis," says Dr Mohit Khirbat, Consultant, Nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

3. Maintain good hygiene: "Proper hand washing, and hygiene practices can help reduce the risk of infection, which is a common cause of hospitalization among dialysis patients. Patients should also avoid touching their dialysis access site with dirty hands," says Dr Gupta.

4. Avoid excess fluid intake: "Most patients will be weighed before and after dialysis and will be asked to monitor their weight on a daily basis at home to avoid complication by excess fluid accumulation in body," says Dr. Suman Lata – Director – Nephrology – Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

5. Take medications as prescribed: "Patients should take all prescribed medications as directed by their healthcare provider, including medications for controlling blood pressure, managing anaemia, and preventing infections," says Dr Khirbat.

6. Undergo regular monthly consultation with your nephrologist: This is in order to update the treatment plan and to deal with any potential complications before they happen, says Dr Khirbat.

7. Follow strict diet guidelines as advised by your doctor: In general, a high protein, low salt, low potassium diet is advised. Fluid restriction depends upon how much urine the patient makes per day, says Dr Khirbat.

8. Caring for the access: Check the area daily for signs of infection, including warmth and redness. Check that there is blood flow in the access daily, feeling vibration over fistula site, says Dr Suman Lata.

9. Keep a check on vitals: "Monitoring important vitals such as haemoglobin (Hb) and blood pressure (BP) is crucial for dialysis patients in order to maintain good health and avoid complications that may lead to hospitalizations," says Dr Gupta.

10. Stay active: "Regular exercise can help improve your physical and mental well-being. Talk to your healthcare provider about what types of exercise are safe for you," says Dr Gupta.

11. Other guidelines: Take your medicine at regular time as prescribed, keep a stock of medicines (2-3 weeks) that are required regularly. Avoid smoking and drinking, it can harm your kidneys. Monitor and control your blood pressure, blood sugar if you have diabetes or hypertension," says Dr Suman.

