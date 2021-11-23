Know the health benefits of drinking water from a copper vessel as per Ayurveda

If you are looking to improve your immunity this winter season, Ayurveda recommends storing water for drinking in a copper vessel for the multitude of health benefits it offers. Ayurveda says drinking water from the copper vessel can help balance the tridoshas (Kapha, Pitta, Vata) and prevents from various infections.

Drinking water from a copper vessel is also known to improve digestion and prevent against heart diseases, hypertension and cuts cholesterol, as per the ancient medicinal practice. Besides, it is also great for your skin.

"We switch to copper filters from earthen pots during winter. Drinking water stored in copper vessel makes me feel really light and fresh. The water from copper vessels tastes so much better and sweeter as well," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her latest Instagram post detailing about the benefits of drinking water stored in a copper vessel.

She says the qualities of water stored in a copper vessel as per Ayurveda are Ushna – hot in nature, Rasa (Taste) – sweet and slightly pungent, Katu vipaka – undergoes pungent taste conversion after digestion.

Apart from taste, here are all the benefits of drinking water from a copper vessel as per Dr Bhavsar:

1. Helps in weight loss

2. Improves digestion.

3. Slows down ageing.

4. It is food for heart and helps in hypertension and cholesterol.

5. It is beneficial in case of arthritis and inflamed joints.

6. It helps beat anaemia as copper aids the body’s absorption of iron, which plays a key role in fighting anaemia.

7. Helps heal wounds faster.

8. Regulates the functioning of the thyroid gland.

9. Boosts skin health and melanin production.

10. It is considered antimicrobial and helps fight infections.

How to clean copper vessel

Copper vessel can be cleaned with the help of these simple tips by Dr Bhavsar.

1. Lemon and salt: To naturally clean copper pots and pans, and less fragile copper pieces, cut a lemon in half, add salt to the cut side and rub gently onto the item. You can also make a paste with lemon juice, and equal parts salt and non-oxidized corn-starch or baking soda.

2. Vinegar and salt: Rub a mixture of 1 tablespoon of table salt and 1 cup of white vinegar onto the copper with a soft cloth and rinse. Or, immerse the tarnished copper into a pot of 3 cups of water and the salt-vinegar mixture, bring to a boil and boil until the grime and tarnish comes off.

"It's good to wash copper vessels twice a week if you use them daily," says Dr Bhavsar.

