Kriti Sanon pushes her limits with kettlebell squats during intense gym session, here's why you should try it: Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon is known for having one of the most relatable fitness routines in the film industry. The Bachchhan Paandey actor likes to dabble in multiple training formats, whether it's HIIT, pilates, yoga, or dancing. Moreover, Kriti rarely misses a day of workouts and regularly posts snippets from the gym with fans to inspire them to hit the fitness bandwagon. Even her latest gym video will motivate you to begin your fitness journey. It shows the star pushing her limits during an intense workout session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Kriti Sanon's trainer, Karan Sawhney, took to Instagram to drop a clip of the star exercising with him at the gym. It shows Kriti, dressed in a beige sports bra and black gym tights, and her coach doing kettlebell squats together. Keep scrolling to watch the clip and know the details of her workout. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon serves one of her best looks in black and white jumpsuit for attending Miss India 2022, we love it: All pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Kriti and her coach doing the kettlebell squats and holding their position for almost ten counts. The duo then repeat this exercise for another set, after which Kriti's trainer tells her to do two more repetitions. With a fuss-free sleek bun and trainer shoes, Kriti nailed the exercise in the short video.

Kettlebell Squat Benefits:

A kettlebell squat, also known as goblet squat, is a full-body workout that activates muscle groups across your upper body and lower body, including the core, hamstrings, glutes, quads, calves, and lower back muscles. It also improves your joint health.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kriti Sanon has impressed her followers with her fitness routine. The star keeps herself fit by never letting anything come between her commitments. From working out on the go to following a balanced diet, Kriti does it all. Case in point: An earlier video of Kriti working out in the mountains with just rocks as training equipment. Check out the clip below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan's horror-comedy Bhediya and Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan.