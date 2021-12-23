Kunal Kemmu raises the bar at the gym on his leg day

Kunal Kemmu loves being at the gym. The actor is an absolute fashionista and when not playing characters for the screen, Kunal is usually spotted in the gym engrossed in his workout routine. From acing several high intensity workout routines to sharing snippets of his fitness dedication for his fans on his Instagram profile, the actor can do it all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kunal swears by high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. On Wednesday, Kunal shared a snippet of how his leg day at the gym went and we are still gaping at the energy, focus and dedication that the actor has for fitness.

Wednesdays are leg days are the actor. Kunal had no blues on Wednesday because he was busy working on his leg muscles. A short snippet was shared by the actor on his Instagram stories and it is making us look too bad, all the while giving us the necessary inspo to run to the gym.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu is exercising his way through midweek blues

In the video, Kunal, with his back to the camera, can be seen working on his leg muscles by lifting 300kgs with his legs. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a monochrome cap, Kunal can be seen lying down on an elevated platform with his legs against a gym equipment carrying 300 kgs. In the later part of the video, Kunal can be seen pushing the weight with just his legs upwards. "Legs day, 300 kgs," wrote Kunal on his Instagram story. Take a look at how Kunal aced the fitness routine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story. (Instagram/@kunalkemmu)

Leg workouts, as performed by Kunal in the Instagram stories, come with multiple health benefits. They help in engaging the major muscle groups of the body and thereby developing the overall athletic performance. They also help in strengthening the lower body and managing chronic conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.