Kunal Kemmu’s post for Rishikesh is making us crave the hills

Kunal Kemmu is recently on a spree of making us crave traveling. The actor, who has been currently shooting for his upcoming film, is traveling to a lot of picturesque places and sharing snippets of the same on his Instagram profile.

Kunal Kemmu was recently in Rishikesh for his film’s shoot schedule and he managed to scoop some time out for himself to explore the hill station. The actor documented his travel diary in Rishikesh in videos and shared a compilation of it on his Instagram profile on Friday.

When in Rishikesh, embrace nature – this seems to be Kunal’s mantra. The actor was seen doing it all – from posing on the Lakshman Jhula to walking in ankle-deep river water. “One of the perks of being an actor is that we get to travel and explore so many beautiful places,” he captioned his video.

In the Instagram reel, Kunal can be seen opening the drapes of his window to show the picturesque view – amidst the greenery, the hills lined around and gave a soothing morning view. In the later part of the video, Kunal can be seen walking over the Lakshman Jhula as it lit up for the night. Kunal can also be seen walking in the lapping waters of a river and trying to climb to a stone in the middle of the water. Take a look at his video here:

Kunal was mesmerised by the beauty of Rishikesh, and could not believe that he had never been there before. “I can’t believe I hadn’t been to Rishikesh before. Absolutely love it in my brief time here. Would love to come back soon and explore it properly,” he added.

A few days ago, Kunal was in Ladakh for the shoot of his upcoming film. From indulging in local food of Ladakh to going for a bike ride in the picturesque roads of the hill station, Kunal chilled like a villain there. A snippet of the shoot diaries made its way on his Instagram profile in the form of a video. Take a look: +

“To many more journeys and many more memories,” Kunal summed up his idea of travel in simple words, and we can’t agree more.

