Kunal Kemmu's sculpted body in pullups video inspires fans to smash fitness goal

Taking Friday fitness goals to next tangent, Bollywood hunk Kunal Kemmu inspired fans to smash fitness goals as he gave a glimpse of his bare-chested pullups session while shooting in Lucknow. Seizing the opportunity for strengthening his back, shoulders and arms, the actor pulled up on parallel bars while flaunting his ripped back and fans can’t help but swoon over his chiselled back as they aim for the same fitness levels.

Taking to his social media handle, Kunal shared a reel video featuring his robust workout session, beefy selfies and dapper looks. The video opens to the actor keeping his back to the camera and donning only a pair of black shorts and a pair of sneakers to ace the athleisure look.

Stretching his arms above his head to grasp the parallel bar with both hands, Kunal pulled up and flexed his ripped muscles and well-toned arms. Used in gymnastics, parallel bars are two horizontal bars fastened to four poles and placed parallel to each other to help boost multifunctionality.

Letting his rigorous exercise session talk for itself, Kunal simply captioned the video, “Boom #breathe (sic).”

Benefits:

Pull ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

