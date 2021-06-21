Kunal Kemmu gets vaccinated, says he is 'ready to be back on set'. See pic

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday received his jab of the coronavirus vaccine. Kunal took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

"Vaccinated and ready to be back on set," the 38-year-old actor wrote. Kunal Kemmu, however, hasn't announced his upcoming projects yet.





Last year, the actor featured in films like Malang and the direct-to-digital comedy Lootcase. He also headlined the crime thriller series Abhay, the second season of which was released in 2020.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.