Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights

Setting fans on frenzy, Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon recently announced her third pregnancy news and netizens have been hooked as she returned to social media to give regular glimpses of her beach and camping trip with hubby Dino Lalvani and sons Zack and Leo. Dropping a mirror selfie this Friday, Lisa bared her baby bump in sultry athleisure wear as she got ready for her indoor cycling workout on the recently received gym equipment.

Taking to her Instagram handle’s story feature, Lisa shared the picture featuring her in a black sports bralette teamed with a pair of leopard print tights. Leaving her messy tresses open and swept to open side, the model held a black scrunchie in one hand and her cellphone in the other as she clicked a selfie with the cycle in the backdrop.

She captioned the picture, “We'll be spinning” and punctuated it with a cycling emoji. In the previous story, Lisa had shared that the gym equipment had kept her “dreaming for a couple weeks weeks” before it finally arrived.

Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump and sultry athleisure wear in mirror selfie (Instagram/lisahaydon)

Caution:

Expecting mommies need to keep safety in mind when opting for workouts during their pregnancy days and not push beyond comfortable limits. While staying active during your pregnancy can boost your energy, it is important that you accommodate a few pregnancy-specific modifications in your exercise routine after discussing it with your obstetrician or other healthcare experts, to keep your baby safe.

Some experts recommend that women can even continue indoor cycling into their third trimester as it is considered safe for most pregnant women and serves as an effective, low-impact cardio option. However, go for it only if your healthcare team gives a green signal.

