Love drinking sugarcane juice in summer? Gastroenterologist reveals hidden health risks and who should avoid it

Sun beating down mercilessly and the hot loo wrapping everything in a furnace-like haze, the roadside glasses of sugarcane juice come across as a saviour. Sugarcane juice stalls are a very common sight during summer, and for good reasons too; their appeal makes sense. The cooling, refreshing taste feels like instant relief on a sweat-soaked, sizzling summer day.ALSO READ: Swimming this summer? Ophthalmologist shares 4 eye protection tips: ‘Never rub your eyes…’

Sugarcane juice is widely available- but is it safe for you? (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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On top of that, the freshly pressed sugarcane juice comes with a variety of add-ons, from a squeeze of lemon for tanginess, a pinch of black salt for a savoury taste, to mint for a cooling punch- no wonder sugarcane juice has become a crowd favourite!

Despite being a summer staple, it is important to take a closer look and assess the potential health impacts. Is your love for it leading to a grave oversight?

What are the risks? Is there anything you need to watch out for? We asked Dr Mukesh Nandal, senior consultant- gastroenterology at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, whether it is advisable to overindulge in sugarcane juice and what other health ramifications its immediate cooling effect might be masking.First, we discussed what drives the popularity of sugarcane juice. The gastroentrologist revealed two key factors: hydration and quick energy. "Many people rely on it to beat fatigue and dehydration during peak summer afternoons. From a digestive point of view, it provides quick energy because of its natural sugar content. That is why it gets consumed widely across streets and local markets.”

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{{^usCountry}} This explains why sugarcane juice has become such a fan favourite in summer, as it appears to address two very important needs, immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This explains why sugarcane juice has become such a fan favourite in summer, as it appears to address two very important needs, immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But there are also silent risks that many conveniently ignore. Natural sugar can become a concern for some people {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But there are also silent risks that many conveniently ignore. Natural sugar can become a concern for some people {{/usCountry}}

Obese people should avoid sugarcane juice. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Sugarcane is naturally sweet, and when it is juiced, the sugar becomes more concentrated. When any fruit is juiced, the fibre content is lost, which is instrumental in slowing down the rapid spike in blood glucose levels. In its absence, it does cause a spike in blood sugar levels, a concern the doctor promptly flagged.

Certain people, especially, are vulnerable and need to exercise active caution. “If you have diabetes, it's considered unsafe because it spikes blood sugar fast. The same goes for those with stomach issues like fatty liver or obesity; it's best to avoid or cut back on sugarcane juice. Too much sugar can lead to fat buildup in your liver and disrupt your metabolism. So, even though it seems healthy, it really is not,” Dr Nandal elaborated on who should stay away from sugarcane juice.

Hidden hygiene concern

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How the sugarcane juice is prepared is vital, as any lapses in cleanliness can turn this otherwise cooling, refreshing drink into something that can make you fall sick. The doctor observed that, apart from obvious sugar-related concerns, the other major risk lies not in the juice itself but in the conditions under which it is made and served. He warned that infections like typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis are usually linked to contaminated food and drinks. So, if sugarcane juice is contaminated, it can put you at risk of several waterborne infections.

“The extraction machine, the serving glass, and the ice all play a critical role. If any of these are unclean, bacteria and viruses can easily enter the body. Even something as simple as contaminated ice can increase the risk of illness,” the gastroenterologist described, walking us through why cleanliness is so important. He also advised choosing a clean, hygienic vendor to avoid contaminated sugarcane juice.

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In the end, the doctor assured that you do not need to avoid it completely, but you do need to be mindful when consuming it. Make sure you check the condition of the machine, the cleanliness of the stall, and the quality of the water used for ice. Also, ensure you drink in moderation, especially if you are watching your sugar intake.

Bottom line, people with insulin sensitivity should avoid it because of the intense sugar content and those who drink it in moderation should check the vendor's stall and see if it is hygienic to avoid contracting waterborne illnesses like typhoid.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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