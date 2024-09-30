Lower autism risk by eating this food during pregnancy; study suggests

In order to lower the risk of autism spectrum disorder in newborn babies, a recent study has suggested that pregnant women should include one special food in their daily diet – it is fish. Eating fish while being pregnant has demonstrated positive results in keeping the risk of autism at bay. However, consuming fish oil supplements instead of the natural food item has not shown the same promising result. Consuming fish during pregnancy helps in lowering the risk of preterm birth, and improving cognitive development. (Unsplash)

The study was conducted by researchers from Drexel University’s A.J. Drexel Autism Institute. Dr. Emily Oken, study co-author and professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute said that the safety and benefits of fish consumption during pregnancy are abundant. It also helps in lowering the risk of preterm birth, and improving cognitive development.

How much fish should be consumed in a week?

The study further advised pregnant women to consume 8 to 12 ounces (at least two to three servings) of seafood that is low in mercery per week. It helps in boosting fetal brain development, and keeping te risk of autism at bay.

The research was conducted on 10,800 pregnant women for their fish intake and 12,646 pregnant women for their fish oil supplementation intake. However, the researchers observed that a quarter of the participants of the study did not consume fish.

Omega-3 fatty acids and fish oil supplements are essential nutrients for the body. Omega-3 fatty acids help in proper functioning of the organs. It also helps in boosting heart, brain and eye health. Omega-3 fatty acid can be found in fish, walnuts, flax seeds and leafy vegetables or in fish oil supplements as well.

Fish consumption and lowered risk of autism:

The study further observed that the relationship between fish consumption during pregnancy and the lower risk of autism is stronger in female children. Consumption of Omega-3 supplements during pregnancy were not associated with autism-related treats as well.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.