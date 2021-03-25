Malaika Arora can even make planks fun, watch viral fitness video to believe it

The exercise that a lot of people run away from are planks. They do make you stronger but they are also extremely challenging. However, doing planks is a child's play for Bollywood's ultimate fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora. Yes, that is correct. The actor recently took to her social media to show how one can make this deadly exercise more appealing.

The clip that we are talking about shows the actor dressed in a co-ord athleisure set. She wore a grey halter-neck sports bra and teamed it with a pair of matching Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, Malaika tied them in a tight top bun. The video starts with the actor and her friend looking straight into the camera and the text, "Who says planks aren't fun?" popping up.

That is when the peppy music starts playing and Malaika nails various variations of the exercise that affect the arms and legs as well along with the core muscles. This sure looks fun. Malaika shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "Did somebody say planks aren’t fun? Here you go with my favourite @j.patsss (sic)."

Now, we know that planks are tough, but they also have a lot of benefits. Let's talk about some of them:

First and foremost, planks strengthen your core muscles which include the spine, shoulder bones, pelvic and joints. It reduces belly fat and gives you a toned stomach. It even improves body balance and posture along with flexibility. Another important benefit is that planks reduce backaches which a lot of us have been having constantly since work from home started.

Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast. At the starting of every week, the actor shares an asana with her followers along with its benefits and steps to nail it just to motivate her followers to exercise as well. What did you think about this video?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter