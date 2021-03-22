IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara
Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara

  • Monday motivation: Malaika Arora sets fitness enthusiasts on their toes with her latest workout challenge of nailing Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara, Farah Khan's comment makes fans double down with laughter as the diva shares steps and benefits of the exercise
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Boosting our workout mood with the right dose of Monday motivation, Malaika Arora shared her weekly fitness challenge, this time with Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara. Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed one and all into the confines of their homes last year, Malaika took it upon herself to encourage fans to prioritise a healthy lifestyle by making it look fun with her weekly workout challenges that required netizens to try a new Yoga pose every week.

This Monday is no different and the diva once again set fitness enthusiasts on their toes with her latest workout challenge of nailing Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara. Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a picture of nailing the exercise herself, as is customary, along with the steps to arrive at it and its health benefits.

The picture featured the Bollywood actor donning a royal blue sports bra teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights and hair pulled into a knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous workout session. “Namaste Everyone! It's time to unroll our mats and strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek (sic),” Malaika quipped in the caption.

She added, “This week's pose is EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara (sic).” Revealing the benefits of this Yoga asana, Malaika shared, “It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness (sic).”

Method:

Start with table top position. Keep your knees together and wrist under shoulder. Exhale. Bend your elbows and drop your chest between your palms and chin on the floor. Inhale. Lift your left leg off the floor as much as you can.

Bend your right knee and keep your right foot under left knee and give support to your left leg. Hold for 10-15 seconds and repeat for the opposite side.

Quick to respond, Bollywood director Farah Khan hilariously took a dig and wrote in the comments section, “I want u to do this namastey the next time we meet (sic)” and fans doubled down with laughter.

Farah Khan's comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram picture(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Farah Khan's comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram picture(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

The easy steps laid by Malaika to nail this Yoga asana have definitely got us pumped up to hit the grind today. What about you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farah khan malaika arora yoga yoga exercise yoga asanas fitness fitness motivation fitness goals fitness inspiration exercises monday motivation workout workout goal healthy + 12 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Watch: Shilpa Shetty lists 3 'intense' Yoga asanas as Janta Curfew marks an year

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives fans a glimpse of her ‘more intense than usual’ Yoga session as Janta Curfew for Covid-19 clocks an year in India, performs these 3 Yoga asanas packed with health benefits while the coronavirus situation continues to be ‘worrisome’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani shares new fitness video(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani shares new fitness video(Instagram/dishapatani)
health

Disha Patani posts new fitness clip, Tiger's mom and sister are highly impressed

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
  • "Woah deeeshu," was all Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff could say after she saw Disha Patani's new fitness video which shows the actor nailing some of her favourite exercises. Have you seen it yet?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Monday motivation: Malaika Arora sets fitness enthusiasts on their toes with her latest workout challenge of nailing Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara, Farah Khan's comment makes fans double down with laughter as the diva shares steps and benefits of the exercise
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals 'hunger hormone' ghrelin affects monetary decision making(Pexels)
Study reveals 'hunger hormone' ghrelin affects monetary decision making(Pexels)
health

Your hunger affects your monetary decisions, says new study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:49 AM IST
A new study revealed that the hormone responsible for making a person feel hungry makes one prefer smaller immediate monetary rewards over larger delayed financial rewards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists blame this sturdier protein for faster spread of some Covid variants(Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash)
Scientists blame this sturdier protein for faster spread of some Covid variants(Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash)
health

Scientists blame this sturdier protein for faster spread of some Covid variants

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
A new study has claimed that spike protein of coronavirus is more stable in faster spreading versions of the virus, such as the ones first reported in the UK and South Africa, as compared to the original form of the pathogen from China's Wuhan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana(Twitter/jokebox_hero)
Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana(Twitter/jokebox_hero)
health

Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Here are the benefits and steps to nail Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana if you feel numbness, tingling sensations in the hands from all that typing, obesity, stiffness in the lower back or cervical pain due to sitting at the office desk for long or while working from home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teens' mental health negatively impacted by pandemic, reveals poll conducted in US(Pexels)
Teens' mental health negatively impacted by pandemic, reveals poll conducted in US(Pexels)
health

Covid-19 induced lockdown negatively impacted mental health of teenagers: Study

ANI, Michigan [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:01 AM IST
The findings of a new study show that the lockdown which was induced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in March 2020 has taken a toll on mental health of teenagers. Parents say their children have shown signs of new or worsening mental health condition during this time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supplements may protect those with low vitamin D levels from severe Covid-19(Pexels)
Supplements may protect those with low vitamin D levels from severe Covid-19(Pexels)
health

Supplements may save people with low vit D levels from severe Covid-19: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • A new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism revealed that patients who have low vitamin D levels and are hospitalised for Covid-19 have better chances of survival if given vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(AP)
Representational Image(AP)
health

Covid-19 transmission rare in schools with masking, distancing, contact tracing

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Close contact is anyone who has been within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period with someone infected with Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Representational image only)(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Representational image only)(Instagram)
health

Here's how exercising during pregnancy may save kids from health problems

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST
A recent study says women who perform exercise significantly reduce their children's chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Living stress-free life may have benefits, but also downsides (Representative image)(Unsplash)
Living stress-free life may have benefits, but also downsides (Representative image)(Unsplash)
health

A little bit of stress might be good for you, says new study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:22 AM IST
A new study done by the researchers at the Penn State University showed that experiencing a little stress is good for health as these people have better cognitive function than the ones who don't feel any stress at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly(Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash)
New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly(Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash)
health

New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:12 PM IST
According to a new study an anti-inflammatory drug previously tested in a wider population of people with cardiovascular disease may have potential if used only in those with clonal hematopoiesis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study published in the journal BMJ, sheds light on the risk of SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 outcomes among adults living with and without children during the first two waves of the UK pandemic.(Unsplash)
The findings of the study published in the journal BMJ, sheds light on the risk of SARS-CoV-2 and Covid-19 outcomes among adults living with and without children during the first two waves of the UK pandemic.(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on Covid-19 risk for adults living with, without children

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:54 PM IST
There are small increased risks of infection and hospital stay during the second wave of Covid-19, but no materially increased risk of death, suggests the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how environmental exposures before conception impact fetal development

ANI, Michigan, Us
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Older age and alcohol consumption in the year leading up to conception also may have an impact by epigenetically altering a specific gene during the development of human eggs or oocytes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

People over 70 with hearing issues reported memory loss during lockdown: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The impact of social isolation has been massive on the elderly population, but our survey shows that people with hearing impairment have been more substantially affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP