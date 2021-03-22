Farah Khan takes a dig as Malaika Arora nails Yoga’s Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara

Boosting our workout mood with the right dose of Monday motivation, Malaika Arora shared her weekly fitness challenge, this time with Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara. Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed one and all into the confines of their homes last year, Malaika took it upon herself to encourage fans to prioritise a healthy lifestyle by making it look fun with her weekly workout challenges that required netizens to try a new Yoga pose every week.

This Monday is no different and the diva once again set fitness enthusiasts on their toes with her latest workout challenge of nailing Yoga’s One-legged Eight-Limbed Pose or Eka Pada Ashtanga Namaskara. Taking to her social media handle, Malaika shared a picture of nailing the exercise herself, as is customary, along with the steps to arrive at it and its health benefits.

The picture featured the Bollywood actor donning a royal blue sports bra teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights and hair pulled into a knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous workout session. “Namaste Everyone! It's time to unroll our mats and strike a new pose with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek (sic),” Malaika quipped in the caption.

She added, “This week's pose is EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara (sic).” Revealing the benefits of this Yoga asana, Malaika shared, “It helps boost energy in the body while improving your core strength. It also helps you get stronger arms and enhance body awareness (sic).”

Method:

Start with table top position. Keep your knees together and wrist under shoulder. Exhale. Bend your elbows and drop your chest between your palms and chin on the floor. Inhale. Lift your left leg off the floor as much as you can.

Bend your right knee and keep your right foot under left knee and give support to your left leg. Hold for 10-15 seconds and repeat for the opposite side.

Quick to respond, Bollywood director Farah Khan hilariously took a dig and wrote in the comments section, “I want u to do this namastey the next time we meet (sic)” and fans doubled down with laughter.

Farah Khan's comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram picture(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)

The easy steps laid by Malaika to nail this Yoga asana have definitely got us pumped up to hit the grind today. What about you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter