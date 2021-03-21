IND USA
Malaika Arora wearing crop top worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47k(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Malaika Arora pairs jeans with 47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look

  • For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:46 AM IST

If there is one celebrity who knows how to make a casual denim look work perfectly as an evening attire, it is Malaika Arora. The actor always figures out how to jazz up a stunning top and denim combo. She recently gave us an idea of the same at Seema Khan's birthday party which she attended with son, Arhaan Khan.

For the night, the actor had worn a gorgeous white crop top and flaunted her toned midriff. The cropped, bonned bodice featured exaggerated frills around the plunging neckline. The frills were also present around the blouson sleeves that had elasticated, fluted cuffs. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl had teamed it with a pair of distresses wide-legged pair of jeans.

For her accessories, Malaika had picked a statement gold necklace and teamed it with a chunky gold ring and her matching watch. The actor kept her glam minimal with the outfit and was seen with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of bronzer and a nude lip shade. She left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair open for the night.

Malaika Arora wearing the famous crop top(Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora wearing the famous crop top(Varinder Chawla)

Coming back to the beautiful delicate crop top, if you also love it as much as we do, let us tell you a little more about it. The Lovestruck cropped bodice is by the brand Zimmermann and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend 47,087 (USD 650).

Malaika crop top is worth ₹47k(zimmermannwear.com)
Malaika crop top is worth ₹47k(zimmermannwear.com)

Malaika Arora has a drool-worthy closet from which she keeps on giving us snippets and inspire us to update our styles as well. Check out some of her casual looks that are perfect for a night out:

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the screen as a part of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The actor was a co-judge on the show along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

