Malaika Arora pairs jeans with ₹47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look
- For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
If there is one celebrity who knows how to make a casual denim look work perfectly as an evening attire, it is Malaika Arora. The actor always figures out how to jazz up a stunning top and denim combo. She recently gave us an idea of the same at Seema Khan's birthday party which she attended with son, Arhaan Khan.
For the night, the actor had worn a gorgeous white crop top and flaunted her toned midriff. The cropped, bonned bodice featured exaggerated frills around the plunging neckline. The frills were also present around the blouson sleeves that had elasticated, fluted cuffs. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl had teamed it with a pair of distresses wide-legged pair of jeans.
For her accessories, Malaika had picked a statement gold necklace and teamed it with a chunky gold ring and her matching watch. The actor kept her glam minimal with the outfit and was seen with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of bronzer and a nude lip shade. She left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair open for the night.
Coming back to the beautiful delicate crop top, if you also love it as much as we do, let us tell you a little more about it. The Lovestruck cropped bodice is by the brand Zimmermann and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹47,087 (USD 650).
Malaika Arora has a drool-worthy closet from which she keeps on giving us snippets and inspire us to update our styles as well. Check out some of her casual looks that are perfect for a night out:
On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the screen as a part of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The actor was a co-judge on the show along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.
Malaika Arora pairs jeans with ₹47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look
- For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
Maximalism’s rip roaring redux
LFW 2021: All about celebrating life, Samant Chauhan about his latest collection
Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear
- The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit
Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics
- Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in ₹2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics
- Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast
- Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra
- Manish Malhotra recently shared a glimpse from Kiara Advani's fitting session in which the actor can be seen flaunting two stunning looks. We are speechless.
Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts
- Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in Mussoorie and rocking a comfy-casual look. The fashionista is enjoying her time in the hill station and making us want to pack and go for a holiday as well.
Elsa Peretti, famous Tiffany jewellery designer, dies at 80
- Elsa Peretti, who became famous for her jewellery designs, breathed her last on Thursday night. She died in her sleep at home in a small village outside Barcelona, Spain.