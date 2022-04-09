Malaika Arora does Side Lunges with 'wonderful yoginis' during yoga session in throwback video, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Working out is fun. But when you have your friends to accompany you to the gym, the whole session becomes more fun and exciting. A throwback video of Malaika Arora, who is currently recovering after an accident, is proving the same. The star and her fellow yoginis hit the yoga studio for a rigorous and energetic full-body workout session and inspired us to roll out our yoga mats. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, and Nidhi Singh were Malaika's yoga partners during the training session. The clip even got an amusing reply from Janhvi Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Malaika Arora's trainer and yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi posted her video on his Instagram page and captioned it, "#flashbackfriday with these wonderful yoginis. Have a lovely weekend, everybody." The post shows Malaika and the other stars doing yoga's Skandasana or the Side Lunge Pose. Scroll ahead to see the video. (Also Read: Malaika Arora in off-shoulder dress, bold red lips steals the show at US event)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika, dressed in a grey sports bra and matching shorts, and her fellow yoginis did the Side Lunge pose or Skandasana by standing upright with a straight spine and parted legs. Then, with hands joined in a namaste pose, they moved their bodies to one side, folding one leg at the knee and stretching the other. The ladies followed this movement by standing straight with one leg slightly raised in the air.

Malaika's video garnered several likes and comments from netizens, including celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, who dropped an amusing reaction to the clip. She wrote, "Why don't you make me do this."

Side Lunges or Skandasana Benefits:

Side Lunges or Skandasana help stretch the hamstrings and hip adductors, build core strength, improve balance, and increase flexibility. It tones and shapes the outer thighs, burns fat, boosts a strong back, works the quadriceps muscles, and strengthens the glutes.

Meanwhile, Malaika met with an accident last week near Mumbai. She was taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment, and on Sunday morning, she got discharged from the hospital. The star's boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, took her home.