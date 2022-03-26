Malaika Arora in yellow mini dress steals the show at an event in the USA: Check out pic and video inside

Actor Malaika Arora is enjoying her time in the United States of America, and her constant updates on Instagram are proof enough. After spending some quality time with her son, Arhaan Khan, enjoying a day in New York City and braving the cold in California, Malaika travelled to New Jersey for attending an event. The star stole the spotlight at the occasion with her glamorous look in a yellow mini dress. She mixed elegant and classy vibes with her trendy look, fit for attending an office meeting, and you should take notes.

On Saturday, Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to post several glimpses from an event she attended at Royal Albert's Palace in New Jersey, USA. She wore a chic yellow mini-ensemble for the occasion and teamed it with standout accessories. Scroll ahead to see Malaika's posts.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika's ensemble features a round neckline, front pleats and button-down detail on the torso, cinched waist with a matching fabric belt, long sleeves with billowy cuffs, a mini skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating the star's curvy frame. She layered the outfit with a long black blazer with notch lapel collars.

Malaika glammed up her attire with gold strappy high heels with clear straps, bold earrings in quirky geometric shape, and a shimmering metallic gold hairband. She tied her locks in a sleeked back high ponytail and, for the make-up picks, went with a glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

Earlier, Malaika had posted photos and videos from her outing in New York City. The 46-year-old diva wore a silver puffer jacket with leather pants and a black turtle neck sweater, nailing street-style fashion with her impeccable style sense. She also posted pictures of everything she ate during the outing and broadway show she attended.

Inside Malaika Arora's New York vacation featuring glamorous fashion and delicious food.

Meanwhile, Malaika is often seen as a judge on television reality shows. The star is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official in 2019 when Malaika wished him on the occasion of his 34th birthday.

