Inside Malaika Arora's New York vacation featuring glamorous fashion and delicious food: See photos

Fitness diva and fashion icon Malaika Arora recently jetted off to New York City for meeting her son Arhaan Khan and enjoy a laidback vacation. The star, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, has been sharing pictures of herself having all the authentic New York experiences - nailing street style fashion choices, gorging on delicious food, watching broadway, and much more. Fair warning: Her posts will give you major wanderlust vibes and make you want to catch a flight for going on a vacation.

Recently, Malaika took to her Instagram stories to give a peek into what she did for an entire day in New York City. The star posted three pictures of herself layered up in a winter-ready street style look. After making heads turn in a pearl-white spaghetti thigh-high slit dress, Malaika nailed this look too. Her wardrobe has always been full of steal-worthy clothes. But it is her holiday choices that really display her sartorial taste, and we are always taking notes. The star's New York vacation wardrobe is also full of incredible pieces. And this latest post backs our claim.

Malaika Arora rocks street-style fashion in New York City.

Malaika wore a black high-neck sweater that doubled up as her face mask. The 46-year-old star teamed it with an oversized silver puffed windcheater jacket featuring full sleeves, raised collars and front zip closure, and matching black leather pants. She rounded off the outfit with a black over-the-body bag and shoes.

Malaika shared the photos on her Instagram stories with quirky captions. She wrote, "Well insulated," "Well frozen," and "Why is she tin man." In the end, the star chose a sleek top knot, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes and blushed cheeks to glam up her outfit.

Malaika had also shared pictures of all the delicious dishes she enjoyed throughout the day. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl posted a photo of burgers, cake slices with ice cream and a spread of Indian food. Scroll ahead to see the post.

Malaika Arora's meals in New York City.

Malaika also shared snapshots while riding the subway, cold morning in the Big Apple, and outside a Broadway theatre featuring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's show. See here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Are you also craving a vacation after seeing Malaika's posts?

