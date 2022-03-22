Malaika Arora flaunts insane flexibility by acing headstand with splits: Watch video for morning workout motivation

Actor Malaika Arora has inspired millions of her fans with her fitness journey, dedication towards living a healthy lifestyle and eating clean. The star, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, is an avid yoga enthusiast who trains regularly and credits the ancient practice for her fitness achievements. She even posts regular pictures and videos of her routine at the gym, motivating followers to get on the fitness bandwagon. Her latest post shows the star nailing a difficult Headstand variation with her trainer. It will serve you with early morning workout goals.

On Monday, the Instagram page of Diva yoga, Malaika's yoga studio, posted a video of the star doing a Headstand or the Sirsasana with leg splits. The star nailed the intense yoga pose and flaunted her insane strength and flexibility. She wore a lemon yellow racerback sports bra with workout shorts and tied her hair in a bun to keep the routine fuss-free.

Check out the video below:

The video begins with Malaika getting into yoga's Headstand pose or the Sirsasana with the assistance of her trainer. Then, the star does a full leg split in the air and rotates her hips sideways. She follows this step by bringing her legs together and bending them at the knees to join both the feet. In the end, Malaika does the Headstand, brings her legs down and rests in Child's Pose or the Balasana.

Sirsasana or Headstand Benefits:

Sirsasana or Headstand helps relieve stress, increase focus, improve blood flow to the eyes, head and scalp, strengthen shoulders and arms, improve digestion, and flush out the adrenal glands. It also decreases fluid build-up in the legs, ankles, and feet.

Earlier, Malaika had posted a video of herself holding the Plank position for 40 seconds. She also challenged her followers and asked them if they can do the same.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official in 2019 when Malaika wished him on the occasion of his 34th birthday with an adorable Instagram post.