Malaika Arora in floral playsuit has a 'no filter' weekend photoshoot, internet loves her bare face

Actor Malaika Arora keeps her fans on social media updated about her life by sharing pictures and videos. From posting snippets of her vacation to red carpet moments or chilling at her house on the weekend, the star does it all. Today is one such day when Malaika decided to share a photo of herself basking in the sun and enjoying a 'no filter' weekend. The post instantly went viral and even got compliments from Malaika's friends in the industry like Seema Khan, Masaba Gupta, Natasha Poonawalla, Farah Khan Kunder, Maheep Kapoor and more.

On Saturday, Malaika took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself enjoying a relaxing weekend while enjoying the balmy sun. The first two photos are close-ups of the star, and the last shows her posing on a chair. She chose a printed playsuit and teamed it with minimal accessories for the indoor photoshoot. The star also flaunted her bare face in the photos that she captioned, "No filter." Keep scrolling to take a look at Malaika's post.

Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, chose a white printed playsuit featuring spaghetti straps, floral print done in yellow, green and brown shades, a V neckline, mini hem length, and a loose silhouette. She teamed the pretty cotton ensemble, fit for the summer season, with suede tan ugg boots, a dainty 'evil eye' bracelet, and wine red nail paint.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora in bikini and shorts lounges by pool, Arjun Kapoor reacts

The star kept her glam fuss-free and effortless by leaving her goddess-like curls open in a messy centre-parted hairdo and opting for leaving her face bare. She rounded off her look for the no-filter pictures with glossy pink lip shade and glowing moisturised skin,

After Malaika posted the photos on her Instagram page, it garnered more than 2 lakh likes and several thousand comments from her followers and celebrities too. Farah Khan Kunder commented, "You look best like this Kameeniiii." Masaba Gupta wrote, "Beautiful Malaika." Maheep Kapoor and Seem Khan dropped fire and heart emoticons.

See some of the comments below:

Comments on Malaika Arora's post.

Meanwhile, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in India's Best Dancer season 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON