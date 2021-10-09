Malaika Arora makes a confession before World Mental Health Day: I survived because of yoga

Mental Health Day 2021: Our mental health is as important as our physical health. And a day before the world celebrates World Mental Health Day 2021, on October 10, Bollywood's OG yogini Malaika Arora highlighted the same. She talked about the importance of paying attention to our emotional state and how yoga helped her survive a life crisis.

World Mental Health Day will be celebrated on Sunday, October 10 this year. On Saturday, October 9, Malaika took to Instagram to invite her followers to share their mental health stories with her and made a little confession of her own.

In her post, Malaika talked about how earlier she used to think she was bulletproof. However, one day it suddenly hit her that she wasn't emotional proof. During the first few yoga classes, Malaika had a breakdown, and her tears did not stop. Yoga helped her survive the storm inside her.

Malaika captioned her post, "Here is a little confession. I thought I was bullet proof until it hit me that I wasn't emotion proof. My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn't know. I survived because of yoga. My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few Yoga classes and my tears didn't stop. I SURVIVED THE STORM WITHIN ME. I will never call myself bullet proof because none of us are. I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically and emotionally healthy."

World Mental Health Day is celebrated all around the globe to raise awareness around mental health issues and mobilise efforts in support of mental health. According to WHO, the day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and efforts required to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

This year the theme for Mental Health Day is 'Mental Health in an Unequal World.' It highlights the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on people's mental health, especially health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions.

