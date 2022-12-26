Malaika Arora’s Monday workout comes with a strong message

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile. From speaking of the many benefits of yoga to showing us how to perform a routine with the necessary precautions, Malaika can do it all. The actor, on multiple occasions, has been quoted speaking of the many benefits of performing yoga. Malaika was going through a rough patch in her life when she turned to yoga for solace and since then, there has been no going back. The actor swears by yoga and believes in the power of it. Yoga helps in healing the body and the mind, and also relaxes us. Malaika keeps pressing on the need of taking up a yoga routine for the regular life, and it is something, we should abide by.

Malaika is also spotted on a regular basis in Mumbai, stepping out of her yoga studio or walking into it to start the day with an intense yoga routine. The actor’s athleisure tales are also noteworthy and are bookmarked by fashion lovers who believe in fitness as well. Malaika, on Monday, hit the yoga studio to start her day right. With this Monday, we kickstarted the last week of this year. Malaika's yoga studio The Diva Yoga shared a short video of her yoga routine on their official Instagram profile. In the video, Malaika can be seen performing a routine and working on strengthening her leg muscles and her core. In the video, the actor can be seen performing stretches with her one leg harnessed to a rope of sorts, hanging from above. She can be seen moving her body to the front and stretching her leg muscles. With the video, The Diva Yoga shared the fitness mantra for the upcoming year and how to end the year on the right note - “Have you had a workout that was so good that it made you feel powerful and believe that all the pain and efforts are worth it? This one was something like that for me. Today being the last Monday of 2022 I have a mantra for you. I am powerful. And I love myself for who I am. While you keep this in mind remember to enjoy the successes you have achieved this year and all the progress, you're going to make in the coming one.”

Stretches come with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the performance of the muscles and decreasing the risk of injuries. It also helps in improving the mobility of the joints and boosting blood flow. Performing stretches on a daily basis helps in improving the ability to do daily activities.

