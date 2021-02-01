Malaika Arora urges fans to start February on a fitter note with new Yoga post

It is that time of the week again when fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora shares a new Yoga asana with her followers on social media. Only this time, she is urging them to start the second month of the New Year with exercise. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl, without fail, posts a new asana every week and talks about its benefits and shares the steps to do it.

This week’s asana is Utthita Vasisthasana also known as the side plank. Malaika shared a picture of herself nailing the asana and penned a long note asking her fans to get that Yoga mat out and start exercising. The caption read, “First day of the month had to be a good start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek. So go get your mats out and begin with the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose, also called as Side Plank. (sic).”

While talking about the benefits of the pose, Malaika wrote, "Utthita Vasisthasana is a pose that helps with strengthening the arms, wrists, naval area and legs. It is a great balancing asana in modern yoga. Hence, it improves sense of balance as well as focus. (sic).”

Steps To Do The Utthita Vasisthasana

Start with the plank pose, pressing firmly through your hands with your shoulders aligned over your wrists. Keep your core muscles and legs engaged and roll both your heels to the right.

For the next step, stack your left foot on top of the right and then lift your left leg off the floor. Similarly, press down through your right hand and raise your left hand. Keep your lower belly engaged and your tailbone long.

Look up to your hand, or ahead of you. Build up to stay in the pose for 5 breaths.

Have you tried this asana yet? We are inspired to start the month on a fitter note, are you?

