IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Weekend workout motivation: Malaika Arora is a pro at Pilates too, here's proof
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
health

Weekend workout motivation: Malaika Arora is a pro at Pilates too, here's proof

  • An image of Malaika Arora nailing a Pilates exercise has been doing rounds on the internet and leaving her fans stunned. The fitness enthusiast is known to keep her exercise sessions interesting by trying different things and we are taking inspiration.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora loves Yoga, there is no secret there. However, that is not the only form of workout that the actor is good at. Malaika makes it a point that her fitness sessions are not mundane and they don’t become repetitive and guess what, she is a pro at most of the other forms as well. That is why dancing, swimming and even Pilates is something that Malaika does on a regular basis. Yes, you can read that again.

Malaika can do Pilates like a pro and the latest picture that her trainer Namrata Purohit shared on Instagram stories is proof of that. The fitness instructor posted an image that shows the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl on the Pilates machine doing an exercise that affects the entire body muscles.

For the session, Malaika wore a black halter-neck sports bra and flaunted her enviable washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of black and red cycling shorts. To keep her hair off her face, Malaika tied them in a bun and looked radiant with the workout glow.

Malaika Arora does Pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
Malaika Arora does Pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )

That is not all, every week Malaika Arora tries to urge her fans to exercise and stop being lazy by sharing Yoga asanas on social media. Every Monday, the actor posts a picture of herself nailing a different pose and talks about the benefits of the asana, the focal points and mentions the steps to do it in the caption. Check out some of them:

Malaika Arora recently returned from her vacation in Goa. The actor rang in the New Year 2021 with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family. They had a gala time and celebrated the occasion in her sister Amrita Arora’s Goa home. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the 2020 reality show India’s Best Dancer. She co-judged the show along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora pilates bollywood celebrity fitness
app
Close
e-paper
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
health

Study: Children in poor quality housing associated with poor pediatric health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
health

Weekend workout motivation: Malaika Arora is a pro at Pilates too, here's proof

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • An image of Malaika Arora nailing a Pilates exercise has been doing rounds on the internet and leaving her fans stunned. The fitness enthusiast is known to keep her exercise sessions interesting by trying different things and we are taking inspiration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination.(AFP)
Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination.(AFP)
india news

Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Fact-sheets put out by both Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers had listed use of blood thinners as one of the contraindications for use of Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe.(Unsplash)
The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe.(Unsplash)
health

Young people spreading Covid a concern in rapidly aging Japan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The world’s most rapidly aging society has long struggled to talk to its youth. That’s a disconnect that’s turning deadly in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.(Unsplash)
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.(Unsplash)
health

1 in 3 adults anxious, depressed due to Covid-19: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:29 PM IST
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
health

Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
health

Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A recent study has revealed how the loss of fat in the midface - the area between the eyes and mouth - over time accelerates facial ageing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The brain is the organ of central command which activates and manages autonomic responses to trauma and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Trying to beat a coke habit with cannabis? Not so fast!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Cannabidiol, a chemical in the cannabis Sativa plant, isn't an effective way to reduce your dependence on cocaine, researchers have find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Serious complications during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
As per new research females who have had serious complications during pregnancy are at a greater risk of dying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
health

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in the images as she donned crop tops and leggings, caressing her pregnant belly for a new ad campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
health

Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP