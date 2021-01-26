Malaika Arora urges followers to roll out Yoga mats and perform Setubhandhasana
- Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora makes sure that every week she shares a new Yoga asana with her followers and inspire them to exercise. This week the actor talked about the benefits and steps of the Bridge Pose.
Like every week, this week too, Malaika Arora shared a new Yoga asana with her followers in an attempt to make them exercise. The fitness enthusiast takes to her Instagram account and shares an asana every week along with its benefits and the steps to perform it. This week, the asana that she talked about was a variation of Setubhandhasana aka the Bridge Pose.
The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl posted an image of herself nailing the asana and penned a long note with it, which read, “Namaste! For this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let's roll out our mats to perform the Setubhandhasana variation also known as the Bridge pose (sic).” Talking about the benefits of the asana, Malaika wrote, “It stretches the chest, neck and spine. Strengthens the back, buttock and hamstrings. Increases blood circulation, alleviates stress and calms the brain. (sic).”
Steps to do this variation of Setubhandhasana
1. Lie down on your back with legs straight on the floor, palms beside your thighs.
2. Bend both your knees while keeping the legs and hips apart and bring the heels closer to the hips.
3. Inhale and lift your stomach and chest up by taking your hips off the floor.
4. Give support to your lower back with your hands.
5. Now straighten your legs with your toes pointing in the front.
6. Hold this position for 10 to 15 seconds and release.
Malaika also gave a disclaimer and mentioned that people who are suffering from a neck injury or have spondylitis should avoid performing this pose.
The fitness enthusiast has been sharing a lot of Yoga asanas lately with her followers and those images prove that Malaika Arora loves this form and has championed it. The actor has also previously mentioned that Yoga is not just a form of workout for her but it is a way of living.
