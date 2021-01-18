Malaika Arora's asana for the week is Sarvangasana, it has countless benefits
- This week, Malaika Arora showed her followers how to do the Sarvangasana aka the shoulder stand. The fitness enthusiast shares an asana every week to urge her followers to exercise.
At the start of every week, Malaika Arora shares a Yoga asana with her followers trying to urge them to start the week on a fitter note and this Monday is no different. The fitness enthusiast is known for her extreme Yoga sessions and her clean eating habits. She often takes to her social media accounts and shares her gharelu nuskhas that help with gut health improvement and immunity development.
This week the asana that Malaika shared is called Sarvangasana or the shoulder stand. Just like in the previous weeks, she also shared the benefits of this Yoga pose and gave detailed steps on how to do it. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl posted an image of herself doing the asana and penned a long note as the caption.
Malaika wrote, "Let's begin this week with a supple and flexy pose for this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek How about Sarvangasana, also known as the Shoulderstand! (sic)." Talking about the benefits, she said, "There are countless benefits of this pose. It stretches your shoulders and neck along with toning your legs and buttocks. It stimulates the thyroid and abdominal organs. It helps relieve stress and reduces the symptoms of menopause. (sic)."
Here's how to do it:
Lie down in the supine position. Raise your legs slowly upward and bring it to a 90-degree angle.
Bring the legs towards the head by raising the buttocks. For the next step, raise the legs, abdomen and chest and try to form a straight line with your body.
Place your palms on your back for extra support and place your chin against your chest.
Try and maintain the position for as long as you are comfortable. However, try to stay in this position for at least a minimum of 15 seconds.
Did you work out today?
Seropositivity for Covid-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians
