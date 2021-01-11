Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora does Bhujangasana, here are its benefits
- Every Monday, Malaika Arora shares the benefits and steps of a new Yoga asana in an attempt to urge followers to start the new week on a fitter note. The latest Yoga pose that she talked about is Bhujangasana.
Since the lockdown, fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has been sharing a new Yoga asana every week in order to inspire followers to exercise. The actor often spoke about the benefits of working out, which include a healthier mind and body along with stronger immunity, while we were staying at home to curb spread of the novel coronavirus. For the same purpose, Malaika used to share a new asana every Monday and she is still continuing the practice.
Malaika's this week's move is Bhujangasana aka the Cobra Pose. The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl took to her personal Instagram account to post an image of herself nailing the asana. For the Yoga session, Malaika opted to wear a blue and white sports bra which she teamed with a pair of black yoga pants while flaunting her toned figure. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a top knot.
The mother-of-one posted the picture with the caption, "It feels incredible to strike a pose and make a move every Monday. A new week and another opportunity to keep up with our fitness goals! So let's get on the mat and begin #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek This week's pose is Bhujangasana(Cobra Pose) The pose is useful for respiratory disorders such as Asthma and aids in the toning of abdominal muscles improving flexibility. (sic)."
Along with the benefits of the asana, Malaika also gave detailed steps to do the Yoga pose correctly. Here's how you can do this asana:
Lie down flat on your stomach. Rest your palms by the side of your chest, arms close to your body, elbows pointing outward. Inhale and raise your forehead, neck and shoulders
Raise your trunk using the strength of your arms. Look upward while breathing normally. Make sure that your stomach is pressed on the floor. Hold the pose for 5 seconds. Slowly lie back flat on your stomach. Turn your head to one side and rest your arms by the side of your body.
Malaika recently returned from her vacation in Goa. The actor was there for the New Year celebration with her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.
