Malaika Arora kickstarts New Year workout with Yoga inside pool and we are in awe of her balance

fitness

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:06 IST

Fitness freaks who followed Malaika Arora’s workout challenges all through the Covid-19 lockdowns were in for a fresh challenge this New Year 2021 as the diva encouraged them to pull off Yoga’s Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose or Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana. Coming as a much needed Monday motivation, Malaika began her workout and Yoga routine for New Year 2021 with Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana and left fans stunned over her sense of balance as she nailed the tricky exercise move inside a swimming pool.

Currently on a vacation with beau Arjun Kapoor while staying at sister Amrita Arora’s new holiday home at the Candolim Beach, Malaika has kept fans regularly updated with sneak peeks of her intimate family and leisure time and this Monday was no different. Donning a pink swimwear with her hair pulled back in a top knot, Malaika was seen standing against the pool’s wall for support as she pulled off the Yoga move effortlessly.

“Let’s kickstart our Workout and Yoga routine for a new year and and a new week with a shimmer of sweat and an unwavering commitment (sic),” the actor shared in the caption. She added, “To begin with the first #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek of 2021, let’s strike a pose just as amazing as Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended Hand to Big Toe Pose)” sic.

Sharing a few benefits for this workout, Malaika revealed, “This pose strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles. It challenges and improves your sense of balance, enhancing your focus and concentration (sic).”

Method:

Stand-up straight with your legs together. Lift your left knee towards your belly and hold its big toe with your left hand.

Inhale, extend your leg to the side shoulder level while maintaining the balance with your right leg. Lift your right hand up but keep both your knees straight and look forward.

Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing the posture.

Malaika cautioned that those “suffering from an injury of the hip, ankle, back, knee or shoulder should refrain from practicing this pose.”

