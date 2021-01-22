Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to ₹5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot
- Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
Since the lockdown began in March 2020 and we all started staying inside our homes, comfy clothes became our best friend. Loungewear suddenly became a necessity, but it was celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora who showed us that comfy clothing can also look fabulous. They were the ones who made kaftans a wardrobe must-have and now Malaika is showing us how to make a comfy maxi dress look photoshoot worthy.
The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared some stories of herself wearing a stunning green maxi dress while lounging in her balcony. The gathered tiered dress had a round neck and bright blue corded straps. The green dress was adorned with a quirky print that was inspired by an Indian stamp. Malaika opted to go sans-makeup for the day and looked absolutely radiant. She left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair down.
The Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl also opted to get clicked without any accessories, letting the dress make the statement and we totally agree with the decision. If you also want to add this dress to your wardrobe, let us tell you a little more about it. It is by the homegrown brand Dandelion and is worth ₹4,950.
Malaika recently returned from her vacation in Goa. The actor rang in her New Year 2021 with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family including sister, Amrita Arora. Check out some of the stunning images from her dreamy holiday:
Malaika Arora is truly the queen of loungewear. The actor has decoded the perfect way to nail a look that is comfy enough to lounge around all day in and, at the same time, appropriately chic in order to go out for brunch with your friends. We are taking notes from her look book, are you?
Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance
From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints
During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer
For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
