Maldives to Yoga: Malaika Arora is unstoppable as she does 3 yoga asanas for toned legs, read more here

Bollywood's OG yogini Malaika Arora never compromises on her fitness routine. She often posts exercise videos on her social media page to motivate followers to lead a healthy lifestyle. Most recently, Malaika, who was in the Maldives with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, shared a video doing three yoga asanas that benefit the leg muscles.

Malaika's dedication to making yoga an intrinsic part of her followers' lives is not a secret. This week, after returning from the Maldives, she posted a video concentrating on beginner-level yoga pose for leg muscles. The three basic poses mentioned by Malaika are - Utkatasana or Chair Pose, Malasana or Garland Pose and Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog Pose. She used the song Unstoppable by Sia for the clip and looked invincible as she did the asanas.

"Namaste Everyone. Let's begin this week with some beginner friendly yoga poses that will help you get toned legs. These poses are simply my favourites as they are easy and oh so effective. Do include these asanas in your daily practice to get those sculpted legs," Malaika wrote as she shared the reel.

The invincible Malaika Arora also showed her followers how to do the three poses. The video begins with Malaika doing Utkatasana, followed by Malasana and Adho Mukha Svanasana. She also listed down the benefits of each pose in the caption.

Malasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana and Utkatasana Benefits:

Malasana or the Garland Pose is an "excellent pose to strengthen your thighs and legs. This pose also helps release stiffness in the lower body." To do this pose, hold it for at least 20 seconds.

Malaika called Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward Facing Dog Pose her go-to asanas for improving physical and mental health. "It gives a deep stretch to the arms and legs and thereby helps tone the hamstrings, calves, arches and hands," she added.

Utkatasana or the Chair Pose "targets the quadricep and the gluteal muscles." It is known for improving posture and balance while toning the overall body. "Start with holding this pose for a few seconds and later increase the hold time as you develop body strength," Malaika wrote.

So, are you ready to hit the yoga mat today?

