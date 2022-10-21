Man plays saxophone during awake brain surgery; know what it is

The mere mention of awake brain surgery sounds scary. Being aware of the the fact that someone is entering into your brain is unnerving but the new-age brain surgery techniques are safer and more effective than the practice of making the patient completely unconscious. Recently, a 35-year-old reportedly played saxophone during his 9-hour long brain surgery at Rome's Paideia International Hospital so that his neurological functions didn't get compromised. Awake brain surgeries help surgeons to exactly know the neuronal networks that are responsible for important brain functions like speaking, moving, remembering, counting to name a few. Doctors say awake brain surgery is a good surgical technique to prevent the damage to functionally important areas of the brain like speech and memory control centres of brain. (Also read: Mother shares inspiring journey of her son who battled brain cancer. Watch)

Patient being conscious allows surgeons to see his or her response and thus ensure that only correct area of the brain that requires surgery is operated upon. It reduces the risk of functional or vital tissues getting damaged during surgery.

What is awake brain surgery

"Awake brain surgery is a technique in which brain surgery is done without making the patient fully unconscious during the surgery rather patient remains fully awake and aware about the surroundings. This is a good surgical technique to prevent the damage to functionally important areas of the brain like speech and memory control centres of brain," says Dr Tarun Sharma, Director Neuro and Spine Surgery Marengo QRG Hospital Faridabad.

"Awake brain surgery, also referred as awake craniotomy, is a method of brain surgery that is executed while you are conscious and alert. Some brain (neurological) conditions, like brain tumours or epileptic seizures, are treated with this surgery. The surgeon may ask you questions and supervise your brain activity as you reply. Your responses may assist the surgeon in ensuring that the correct area of your brain that requires surgery is treated," says Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-founder of Glamyo Health.

Is awake brain surgery painful?

"Awake brain surgery is never painful although patient is fully alert but adequate local anaesthesia is given over the surgical incision area and other intravenous drugs are given which control the surgical pain. These drugs do not affect the consciousness levels of the patient but control the surgical pain very well. Here I would like to point out a very interesting fact that brain tissue is not pain sensitive; it's only the coverings of brain, skull bones and skin that are pain sensitive structures in our body," says Dr Sharma.

"Awake craniotomy necessitates adequate sedation during the opening and closing of the bone flap without causing respiratory depression, full consciousness during brain stimulation, and patient comfort throughout the procedure," says Dr Thakur.

Recovery after awake brain surgery

"It is very fast as complications of general anaesthesia (making patient fully unconscious for surgery) are not there. In most of the cases patient can be shifted to ward with his family members on the same day. As this technique prevent any damages to important areas of brain so patient can resume his work after one week in most of the cases," says Dr Sharma.

"After surgery, you’ll most likely be in the intensive care unit for a while. The time required for recovery is determined by the type of procedure performed, and the age and health of the patient. However, with proper medication and care, you should be able to return to work and do normal activities in six to three months," says Dr Thakur.

Can one lead a normal life after the brain surgery? What are the changes one may expect in their brain function or life after a brain surgery

"There is no doubt that this surgery enhances the quality of life but many patients recovering from brain tumour surgery do experience some degree of emotional difficulties and/or cognitive changes. The good news is that advanced minimally invasive brain surgery procedures through precision instruments have made it possible to reduce the number of surgery risks associated with the procedure," says Dr Thakur.

Tips to follow after surgery

"It is strongly advised to sit and lie down with your head elevated after surgery to avoid swelling of your head and brain. To prevent oozing or infection, keep your wound clean and dry at all times. Light exercise is also important for maintaining circulation in the limbs and preventing blood clot formation. Additionally, gradually increase your routine activity level and ensure that you get an equal amount of rest to heal," says Dr Thakur.

A healthy lifestyle and good eating habits are key to recover not only after brain surgery but from any disease.

"Avoiding alcohol and other addiction like nicotine is especially important for recovery of brain.

Doing mental exercises like reasoning, playing cards and sudoku etc are useful. Avoid mental stress and take proper sleep. Yoga and Pranayama also help these patients to recover fast after brain surgery," says Dr Thakur.

For what complications is this advised

Awake brain surgery technology was initially used for epilepsy surgery but nowadays it's useful for brain tumours resection which are near to functionally important areas of brain like memory and speech control areas, motor control (movement control) areas etc. Only drawback of this technique is that this can't be used in very small children and very old age patients and those group of patients which are very apprehensive and non-cooperative during the surgery," says Dr Sharma.

