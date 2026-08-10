Weight loss often involves making consistent changes to diet, exercise and everyday lifestyle habits. For some, changing meal timings can also become part of their weight-loss routine.

Vivek Rajput recently shared details of his health transformation, including the diet and intermittent fasting routine he followed. In an Instagram post shared on August 5, Rajput revealed that he had not eaten breakfast for the past six months and credited his lifestyle changes for helping him lose 19 kg. (Also read: How fit is your body? Fitness coach shares 5 simple tests to check your strength, mobility, balance and flexibility )

How man went from 83 kg to 64 kg

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“No breakfast for six months,” Rajput said while describing his daily routine. “For the last six months, I’ve been following intermittent fasting, with my first meal around 2 PM and my last meal around 8 PM.”

Rajput said he starts his day around 7 AM with black coffee before heading to the gym on an empty stomach. “Personally, this routine makes me feel more energetic than before and my hunger is also managed very well,” he said.

Sharing a glimpse of his first meal of the day, Rajput said it typically includes a combination of rice, paneer, vegetables and salad. “This is my first meal: 100 gm rice, 100 gm paneer, corn and peas, homemade potato and soybean curry, some bitter gourd and salad,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He follows an eating window of roughly six hours, with his first meal at 2 PM and his last meal by 8 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He follows an eating window of roughly six hours, with his first meal at 2 PM and his last meal by 8 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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‘I was able to cure cholesterol and fatty liver’

According to Rajput, these lifestyle and dietary changes contributed to significant improvements in his health. He said he went from 83 kg to 64 kg, losing 19 kg in the process.

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Sharing his health transformation, Rajput listed the following changes:

Weight: 83 kg → 64 kg

Triglycerides: 280 → 90

Total cholesterol: 200 → 148

Testosterone: 290 → 607

High blood pressure: Returned to the normal range

Fatty liver: Normalised, according to Rajput

“Because of such lifestyle changes, I was able to lose 19 kg weight. I was able to cure cholesterol and fatty liver, and my BP also came back to normal range,” he said.

Rajput's experience highlights how dietary habits, physical activity and meal timing can form part of an individual's approach to weight management and overall health. However, intermittent fasting or skipping breakfast may not be suitable for everyone, and individual dietary needs can vary depending on health conditions, medications and lifestyle.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.