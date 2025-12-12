Maryland doctor explains how tennis helps ADHD brain: ‘Tools that work alongside medication’

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, commonly known as ADHD, is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterised by a repeated pattern of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Playing tennis helps ADHD individuals boost their ability to focus, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares the nutritional benefits of 8 common drinks: green tea, coffee, matcha, and more

It interferes with the daily functioning of individuals and can be kept in check with the help of medications. Beyond that, there are lifestyle changes that may help keep ADHD related tendencies under control, and that includes participating in games such as tennis.

Taking to Instagram on December 12, Dr Kunal Sood, Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, elaborated how tennis supports the functioning of the ADHD brain.

Benefits of playing tennis for individuals with ADHD

“A lot of people with ADHD want tools that work alongside medication, and physical activity can be one of the best complements,” shared Dr Sood in a video.

“Exercise will increase dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal striatal circuits that regulate attention, impulse control and working memory- the same areas that ADHD will impact.”

According to the doctor, the benefit of playing tennis comes from the fact that it is an open skill sport. Players have to “react quickly, shift the tension between cues, update decisions constantly and control impulsive swings with every point.”

The fact that the game is fast and unpredictable forces ADHD individuals to stay engaged and thereby control their tendencies to get distracted.

“Research shows that more than a year of tennis training can improve cognitive flexibility, reaction time and working memory,” noted Dr Sood. “And many players report better emotional regulation, a healthy outlet for hyper focus and increased confidence from skill building and social interaction.”

Pickleball as an alternative to tennis

Dr Sood picked pickleball as a suitable alternative to tennis for ADHD individuals, noting that it offers similar benefits but is more accessible for people.

“The quick volleys, rapid direct changes and constant decision making activate similar attention and impulse control pathways, which is why so many people with ADHD say they feel centred after playing,” he stated.

However, he does caution that these sports are not meant to replace treatment, but are simply tools to help the brain function at its best.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.