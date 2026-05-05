Maryland doctor explains why sleeping for 4 hours can feel more refreshing than a full night's sleep

Taking to Instagram on May 4, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained why that happens, and what can be done about it.

Getting a full night’s sleep is non-negotiable for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, it is the experience of many that sleeping for just four hours often leaves us feeling more energetic right after waking up.

Why sleeping for 4 hours feel more refreshing According to Dr Sood, one may feel groggy after getting a full eight hours of sleep at night because of sleep inertia, which only takes place when one is in deep sleep.

Describing sleep inertia, Dr Sood stated that it is “a temporary state of sluggishness that happens when you wake up during deep sleep, also known as flowwave sleep. During this stage, brain activity and blood flow are slowed down, making it harder to fully wake up.”

Since the deep sleep only happens later in the sleep cycle, sleep inertia is more likely to be felt after eight hours of sleep, but is not felt when one wakes up after just four hours.

Other reasons to feel tired after sleep Sleep inertia is not the only reason one might feel tired after getting a full night’s sleep, cautioned Dr Sood. Other reasons that can leave one feeling drained include:

Oversleeping

Dehydration

Poor sleep quality To feel refreshed after waking up, Dr Sood suggested the following:

Exposing oneself to bright light (sunlight)

Drinking a glass of water

Getting up from bed and moving

Following a consistent sleep schedule Importance of getting enough sleep While one is asleep, the body is seemingly at rest, but metabolically extremely active. It is the period of repair and restoration of the tissues as well as the energy levels. Not getting sufficient sleep (seven to nine hours every night) is seriously detrimental to long-term health.

According to a longevity doctor, Dr Thomas Paloschi, sleep is also the time when the brain detoxes. Chronic poor sleep has been linked to:

Higher risk for brain ageing and dementia

Less emotional stability: more anxiety, low mood, irritability

Weaker memory and focus

Slower reaction time and higher accident risk “Wake time creates micro-damage. Sleep is when the brain fixes it,” noted the physician. “Skip sleep often enough, and the damage starts to accumulate.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.