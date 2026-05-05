Are you eating watermelons wrong? Doctor shares this one big mistake: ‘Avoid eating late at night to prevent…’

Watermelon is a much-loved summer fruit. Juicy and succulent, it is refreshing and provides a pleasant cooling effect when eaten. It is rich in many nutrients and has a high water content, making it perfect for the season. However, even a fruit with such a strong fan base needs to be eaten mindfully, as the wrong way of consuming it may reduce its health value and overall benefits, and backfire with unintended discomfort.



ALSO READ: Are you eating bananas wrong? Gastroentrologist shares 2 common mistakes: ‘Avoid eating on empty stomach…’ Watermelon is a summer staple, beloved for its hydrating juciness. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

Let's find out the correct way to eat watermelon and the basic nitty-gritties that can help prevent any health issues that may occur after consuming it the wrong way.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Chhya Vaja, an internal medicine expert at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, who walked us through the best way to eat this fruit, while also bursting myths and explaining the ideal timing and quantity for consuming watermelon.

“Eating watermelon the right way is important, or there can be abdominal distress," the physician cautioned, disclosing a major downside.

Benefits of watermelon But first, let's evaluate the nutritional profile of this fruit so you can understand its potential and how incorrect consumption may bring it down. The doctor described it as ‘magical’ due to its immense health advantages.

“Watermelon contains antioxidants like lycopene, which can enhance heart health. It is also low in calories and can aid in weight loss,” the doctor mentioned how it aids in weight management and improving heart health.