Masaba Gupta shows off fit physique as she gets ready to sculpt her body in new workout video: Satyadeep Misra reacts

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta's daughter, is obsessed with fitness. We are not saying this. In fact, the 33-year-old star believes the same and even shared a video to prove it. Masaba is known for documenting her fitness and weight loss journey on social media, and her recent video ventured around the same topic. The star took to Instagram to share a post where she revealed that she had achieved her ideal body fat percentage and now she was working towards sculpting her body. To say that she inspired us with her dedication would be an understatement. Scroll ahead to watch the video, and believe us, you will also be impressed.

On Tuesday, Masaba posted a video flaunting her enviable fit physique. It showed her working out at the gym with resistance bands attached to wooden training rings and a bar. She pulled the rings to train her back muscles and strengthen her upper body. The fashion designer captioned her post, "Body Fat percent achieved. Now time to sculpt this machine Can you tell me I'm obsessed ? #ﬁtness #masaba #gymrat." (Also Read: Masaba Gupta on benefits of drinking Safed Petha or Winter Melon Juice)

Watch the video:

Masaba wore hot pink workout tights and a racerback grey sports bra for the workout session. She teamed the ensemble with a messy updo and white trainers. Dressed in the fuss-free exercise look, Masaba pulled the rings and resistance bands away from the bars in a wide stance to stretch her arms and strengthen the upper body.

After Masaba posted the video, many of her followers hearted her post and dropped their reactions. Satyadeep Misra, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma hearted the post. Rasika Dugal wrote, "Wow. I am struggling." Another user wrote, "Hot."

Comments on the post shared by Masaba Gupta.

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta will be next seen in the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba with her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta. She also Modern Love Mumbai, releasing on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video.