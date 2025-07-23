Men's health: Doctor shares ‘leading cause of death among Indian men’, explains 3 biggest health concerns for males

Cardiovascular disease is a leading health threat for men, causing heart attacks, strokes, and other serious conditions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shared that diabetes is also a significant health issue for men in India. Also read | Cardiologist warns of alarming rise in heart attacks among young smokers under 40 As per the doctor, India has seen a significant rise in the number of young men suffering from heart attacks.(Pixabay )

According to him, the top health challenges for men in India are heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, largely influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors. Dr Chatterjee highlighted that the good news is that many of these conditions can be prevented or managed with early detection and appropriate treatment.

He said, “The top three health challenges for men in India — heart disease, diabetes, and cancer — are mainly driven by lifestyle, environmental, and genetic factors. However, the good news is that many of these conditions are preventable or manageable if detected early and treated appropriately. The most effective way to reduce these risks is to take charge of one’s health through regular check-ups, healthy habits, and awareness.”

Here's what you need to know about the top three health challenges for men in India:

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the biggest health threats for Indian men. (Freepik)

1. Heart disease

Dr Chatterjee said, “Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death among men in India. These include conditions like heart attacks, strokes, and hypertension (high blood pressure). India has seen a significant rise in the number of young men suffering from heart attacks — often even below the age of 40,” and added, “Indian men are often diagnosed late because they don’t seek regular medical help, which leads to severe complications or sudden events like strokes.”

According to Dr Chatterjee, these are the key risk factors for heart disease:

⦿ Unhealthy diet: High consumption of fried foods, processed sugar, and excess salt.

⦿ Lack of physical activity: Sedentary lifestyles due to desk jobs and minimal exercise.

⦿ Smoking and alcohol use: These are particularly common among men, further increasing risk.

⦿ High stress levels: Driven by work pressure and financial burdens.

⦿ Genetics and urban pollution also contribute.

Many Indian men delay health checkups and are unaware they even have diabetes until it causes complications, according to the doctor.(Shutterstock)

2. Diabetes (Type 2)

India has one of the largest populations of people living with diabetes, and men are significantly affected, especially in urban areas, Dr Chatterjee said. “Diabetes is a chronic condition where the body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use it properly, leading to high blood sugar levels. If not managed, diabetes can lead to serious health problems like kidney failure, vision loss, nerve damage, and increased risk of heart disease. Many Indian men delay health checkups and are unaware they even have diabetes until it causes complications,” he added.

According to Dr Chatterjee, these are the key risk factors for diabetes:

⦿ Poor dietary habits: Excessive consumption of sugary and high-carb foods.

⦿ Being overweight or obese: Particularly fat around the abdomen area.

⦿ Family history of diabetes.

⦿ Physical inactivity.

⦿ High levels of stress.

Many significant factors contribute to lung cancer risks that are frequently overlooked.((Shutterstock))

3. Cancer (Prostate, lung, and oral cancers)

Dr Chatterjee said, “Cancer is rapidly becoming one of the top health concerns in India, and men are notably at risk for certain types of cancers, particularly lung cancer, oral cancer and prostate cancer. Many of these cancers are preventable or can be treated effectively if diagnosed early, but lack of awareness and routine screening means they’re often caught late.”

Sharing the causes, he added, "Lung cancer is losely linked to tobacco smoking and air pollution. Oral cancer is extremely common in India due to chewing tobacco and gutka (smokeless tobacco)." About prostate cancer, he said, its incidence increases with age, especially among men over 50, but rising awareness is helping detect it earlier, which can improve treatment outcomes.

According to Dr Chatterjee, these are the contributing factors for cancers in Indian men:

⦿ High tobacco and alcohol consumption.

⦿ Lack of awareness and preventive screenings.

⦿ Delayed diagnosis due to social stigma or neglect.

Mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, are rising among men but often go unreported due to stigma around mental health, the doctor shared.(Unsplash)

Additional health concerns

While the above three are the major health issues, the doctor also noted that others significantly impact men’s health. According to Dr Chatterjee, other significant health issues affecting men in India include:

⦿ Hypertension (high blood pressure): Common and often goes undetected.

⦿ Mental health issues: Such as depression and anxiety, are rising among men but often go unreported due to stigma around mental health.

⦿ Liver disease and alcohol-related disorders.

⦿ Obesity and metabolic syndrome.

What can be done?

Highlighting the importance of awareness and screening, Dr Chatterjee suggested you take the following steps to stay healthy:

⦿ Regular health check-ups after age 30–35.

⦿ Healthier lifestyles: eating balanced meals, daily exercise, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol.

⦿ Early screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and prostate health.

⦿ Seeking mental health support when needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.