Menstrual hygiene mistakes women commonly make

The modern sanitary napkin was not invented until the late 19th century and the tampon came into being only in the early 20th century but many women in the developing world continue to use cloth or rags as they cannot afford menstrual hygiene products. Many of you probably do not know that 15–40% of girls in the developing world do not attend school during their periods due to lack of access to sanitary napkins, toilets, sanitation and adequate privacy.

Even in the cities and metros, access to clean toilets is a luxury as not all workplaces may be “period friendly” and stepping out of the comfort of one’s home during this time continues to be a challenge for most women. Through the ages, menstruation has never been discussed openly, it has been associated in turn with shame and taboo and it is not surprising that even today most women in our country do not talk freely about it.

Due to the taboo attached to menstruation, many women do not actively seek out information on some of the basics of menstrual hygiene but menstruating women need to pay particular attention to personal hygiene as during this time, a woman is sensitive towards potentially life-threatening ailments increase. Poor menstrual hygiene can lead to many issues such as fungal or bacterial infections of the reproductive tract and the urinary tract.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vidya V Bhat, Medical Director at Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital shared some menstrual hygiene tips that should be taught to girls from a very small age so that they can follow:

1. Use of sanitary pads

2. Every time they use the restrooms, they must rinse the vaginal area

3. Disposing the pads properly

4. Menstrual cups are more hygienic and reduce biowaste

5. Changing of pads regularly

6. Women should be aware of usage of pads , and avoid unclean cloth as sanitary pads

7. If there is foul smelling menstrual discharge, women should see a doctor

8. Dual methods should not be used pad, tampon or menstrual cup either one should be followed

9.If there is heavy flow clots or intermenstrual bleed, then they should see the doctor for further treatment.

Dr Prathima Reddy, Director and Lead Consultant – Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at SPARSH Hospital for Women and Children revealed some menstrual hygiene mistakes women commonly make:

1. Wearing a tampon/sanitary pad/menstrual cup for too long - Keeping them in for prolonged periods can give rise to infection and in some cases, forgotten tampons can give rise to a syndrome known as Toxic Shock Syndrome. It's important to change your sanitary pad frequently and especially tampons because they stay inside the vagina and can be easily forgotten. Menstrual cups must be emptied and cleaned every 4-6 hours.

2. Using scented tampons and sanitary products - This can irritate your skin and sometimes cause a burning sensation.

3. Not cleaning the menstrual cup thoroughly - At the end of each cycle, the menstrual cup must be sterilised and stored ready for the next month. Sterilisation is easily done by boiling the cup in a pot of water for 3 minutes. In order to store it, use a cotton bag that is breathable. Avoid storing it in an airtight container.

4. Vaginal douching - Don’t use vaginal douches because it can throw off your pH balance