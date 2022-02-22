Mental health tips: 3 everyday habits that make us dull and unproductive

We all do things every day that are part of our routine and yet unknowingly make us dull, uncreative and exhausted. Certain invisible and repetitive habits are partly responsible for our misery and may leave us burned out over a period of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of these toxic habits that we are probably not aware of is overthinking. Over the years, we may have wasted hours indulging in it, multiplying our anxiety and depleting our productivity with it. Not only your attention span decreases when you are overthinking, but it may also manifest in physical symptoms like headache, bodyache and digestive issues.

"Many people obsess and worry about things that are out of their control. The habit of overthinking takes up the time and energy of individuals which could be instead spent on finding creative solutions to the challenges facing us. Overthinking instead will only lead us to mental and emotional exhaustion," says Dr Maya Kirpalani, Consultant Psychologist and Family Therapist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: People with chronic pain have more risk of mental health issues

Another habit that stems from overthinking is worrying about future and dwelling on past. When you aren't doing any productive, your mind overthinks, and vice versa.

"The past is over and we can learn from the lessons taught to us. Predominantly remaining focused on the future causes worry and anxiety. The only thing that ever truly exists is the now. In thinking about the past or the future, we are ignoring or resisting the now. In essence, we are denying reality and, in doing so, causing ourselves a great deal of pain. Thus, the present moment slips by, to do anything productive," says Dr Kirpalani.

Another thing that is making us unhappy and dull is following a monotonous daily routine with no scope of creativity and learning. Many of us are guilty of forming unflexible routines that are smoother to follow but play havoc on our mental health.

"While it's important to keep a healthy schedule, sometimes the same routine becomes dull — especially when you're spending too much time on low value activities that hold back your personal success and find personal contentment. One way to end the monotony is to focus on a hobby or learn new skills that are both enjoyable and help you spend the time in meaningful ways," says the psychologist.

Here are tips to overcome these toxic habits:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

* Observe your thoughts. If these are unproductive they will deplete you of your psychic energy.

* Stay in the present moment. Don't dwell too much on your past or worry obsessively about your future. Be mindful. Enjoy the present moment.

* Learn a new skill. Cultivate hobbies. Do something different and creative. This will not only relax you, but will also keep your mind agile.