Migraine or headache? Doctors explain the difference, warning signs, and tools that may help

How many times have you called every headache a migraine or every migraine "just a headache"? The two terms are often used interchangeably, but they aren't the same. Understanding the difference can help you manage symptoms better and know when it's time to seek medical advice. Both of these conditions are common, leading people to think the treatment is too similar. Most of the time, these get cured through medicine or rest, but the intense pain that occurs sometimes in the middle of nowhere disrupts the daily routine.
“Not all headaches are migraines, but all recurrent headaches deserve attention. Understanding the difference is the first step towards effective treatment and a better quality of life,” Dr Aditya Gupta, Director of Neurosurgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.
What is a normal headache? Common symptoms and triggers
The most common type of headache is the tension headache. They are often described as a dull, throbbing sensation around the forehead and back of the head, and can be triggered by stress, lack of rest, dehydration, fatigue, eye strain, not eating enough or skipping meals, and poor posture. Tension headaches can cause mild to moderate pain and usually do not prevent you from carrying out your normal day-to-day activities.
What is a migraine? Common symptoms and triggers
A migraine is a type of migraine headache that lasts over a period of time (many hours), has episodes that are mild to severe, is usually one-sided and is often associated with nausea and vomiting; there is a combination of sensitivity to light, sound, smell or a possible visual aura that occurs 30 to 60 minutes before the onset of pain. The most common migraine triggers are hormones, stress, some foods, lack of sleep, bright lights, very strong smells, changes in weather, etc.
Key difference between headache and migraine
As per Dr Biplab Das, Director of Neurology & Interventional Neuroradiology at Batra Hospital, the key differences between both are the following:
Feature
Typical Headache
Migraine
|Pain Intensity
|Usually mild to moderate pain
|Often moderate to severe, throbbing pain
|Duration
|Typically resolves within a few hours
|Can last for hours or even several days
|Associated Symptoms
|Pain is usually the main symptom
|Often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound
|Common Triggers
|Stress, fatigue, dehydration, lack of sleep
|Complex neurological changes, along with triggers such as stress, hormonal fluctuations, certain foods, or environmental factors
|Impact on Daily Life
|May be uncomfortable but often allows normal activities
|Can significantly disrupt work, social activities, and daily routines
|Underlying Cause
|Often linked to muscle tension, stress, or fatigue
|A neurological condition involving changes in the nervous system
|Need for Rest
|May improve with hydration, rest, or over-the-counter pain relief
|Often requires rest in a quiet, dark room and may need specific migraine treatment
When should you see a doctor?
Consult with a doctor if headaches are recurring, intense, or change suddenly. See a physician immediately if headaches are accompanied by vision problems, weakness, confusion, fever, or difficulty speaking or have occurred after an injury. Seek medical advice if your migraine headaches are severe, increasing in frequency and not responding to your usual treatment.
Tips to manage both
Healthy lifestyle habits can help you to manage your headaches and migraines effectively. Drink plenty of water, sleep at least 7 hours each night, eat meals regularly, manage your stress levels through exercise, and limit the amount of time spent on screens. Also, you may want to avoid headache triggers before they trigger a headache. You can relieve an episode of head pain by resting in a dark, quiet room or taking prescription or non-prescription medications that have been prescribed to you.
Suggest the tools that may help both, and how to choose them
- Cold therapy gel cap: Provides cooling comfort to the head and may help relieve migraine or headache pain.
- Ice roller: A quick way to cool the forehead, temples, and neck, especially when headaches are linked to stress or heat.
- Heated neck and shoulder massager: Helps loosen tight neck and shoulder muscles that may contribute to tension headaches.
- Migraine relief cap: Provides full head compression and heat or cold therapy for comfort during migraine attacks.
Eye massager: Relieves eye strain, tension around the temples and screen-related fatigue.
Sleep mask: Will block light and create a more comfortable environment when resting during a headache or migraine attack.
Supportive neck pillow: It helps keep the neck aligned while sleeping, which can reduce muscle-tension headaches.
The choice of tool to use will depend on how often you experience headaches and migraines, how severe your headaches and migraines are, and whether you received any referrals to a doctor.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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