Home / Lifestyle / Health / Milind Soman can now do pull-ups with only six fingers, seen viral video yet?
health

Milind Soman can now do pull-ups with only six fingers, seen viral video yet?

Milind Soman posted a clip on social media proving that he can now do pull-ups with only six fingers. The fitness enthusiast also urged his followers to stay active and exercise.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Milind Soman shared new fitness post(Instagram/milindrunning)

If you have been even a little active on social media lately, you would have seen Milind Soman doing pull-ups and urging fans to stay active as well. The actor who recovered from Covid-19 last month, is on the journey to getting back to his fittest self and his daily exercise routine includes pull-ups along with running.

Milind, who originally started with normal pull-ups, shifted to doing one-arm pull-ups, some time ago. However, the actor took things up a notch once again and in his latest video. The supermodel can be seen doing six finger pull-ups. Yes, you read that right. The clip started with a bare-chested Milind showing three fingers on each hand to the camera and then holding the pull-ups bar with those six fingers and starting his exercise. In the clip, the actor does 8 repetitions and according to his caption, he repeated the set thrice.

Just like his previous fitness posts, the actor urged his fans to exercise and stay active in the caption of this video as well. It read, "Six finger pullups - third set of 8 repetitions every part of your body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion, are getting weaker as you grow older, and by older I mean after mid twenties, slowly at first, but then faster and faster .. UNLESS you make the effort to keep every part of your body and mind strong. Its upto us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them. (sic)."

Check out some of the other videos that Milind posted recently in an attempt to make his fans workout:

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the acclaimed show Four More Shots Please! He was also applauded for his portrayal of a transgender person in the 2020 ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

If you have been even a little active on social media lately, you would have seen Milind Soman doing pull-ups and urging fans to stay active as well. The actor who recovered from Covid-19 last month, is on the journey to getting back to his fittest self and his daily exercise routine includes pull-ups along with running.

Milind, who originally started with normal pull-ups, shifted to doing one-arm pull-ups, some time ago. However, the actor took things up a notch once again and in his latest video. The supermodel can be seen doing six finger pull-ups. Yes, you read that right. The clip started with a bare-chested Milind showing three fingers on each hand to the camera and then holding the pull-ups bar with those six fingers and starting his exercise. In the clip, the actor does 8 repetitions and according to his caption, he repeated the set thrice.

Just like his previous fitness posts, the actor urged his fans to exercise and stay active in the caption of this video as well. It read, "Six finger pullups - third set of 8 repetitions every part of your body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion, are getting weaker as you grow older, and by older I mean after mid twenties, slowly at first, but then faster and faster .. UNLESS you make the effort to keep every part of your body and mind strong. Its upto us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them. (sic)."

Check out some of the other videos that Milind posted recently in an attempt to make his fans workout:

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the second season of the acclaimed show Four More Shots Please! He was also applauded for his portrayal of a transgender person in the 2020 ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
celebrity fitness milind soman workout video
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP