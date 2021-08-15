Milind Soman marks 75th Independence Day with highway run after 8 months

From short 6 kms daily run in “beautiful hills outside Mumbai” to acing 56 kms run in the rain on Mumbai highway, Milind Soman is fitness inspiration in true sense and this Independence Day was no different as the supermodel marked 75 years of freedom from British rule in his own healthy way. Brushing aside the popular belief that one can catch a cold by running in the rain, Milind exhibited herculean strength, mental toughness and more as he made the most of the drizzle weather and ran with India’s tricolour flag in hand.

Taking to his social media handle, the Bollywood actor shared a picture and video that gave fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of his robust exercise session. Donning a casual round neck white T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black shorts and sporting his salt and pepper look, Milind wound a pair of sunglasses around his neck as he hit the rain-washed highway lined by lush green hills.

He shared in the caption, “Happy Independence day people !! Feel so free running on the highway again after almost 8months First day of the Mumbai to Statue of Unity run, will run 56km today and end at Kaner Phata. Weather is fabulous, rain, rain, rain all the way (sic).”

Elaborating on his Sunday health goal, Milind added, “This is the first edition of the Unity run on the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence to spread awareness for each citizen of our country to work actively towards peace, unity and harmony. We are not going to achieve this unless we work towards it together (sic).”

He concluded by words of encouragement towards a healthier lifestyle. It read, “Another thing we need to actively work towards, which we have learnt during this pandemic, is to work towards our own health and fitness, so that we can protect ourselves against any uncertainty or unpredictability that life may bring. This is our responsibility as individual citizens, to take care of our own health and our own fitness, to make India a healthy and fit country. The healthiest and fittest country in the world. Jai Hind.... #HippieonTheHighway (sic).”

Benefits:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter