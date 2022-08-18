Milind Soman plays Om Namah Shivaya on loop to stay in rhythm for his 450km long run from Jhansi to Delhi: Watch video

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's secret to staying healthy is all about including different exercise forms in his daily routine, eating clean, and tracking his mental health. Though the 56-year-old star loves trying his hands at different activities to achieve an inspiring lifestyle, he is known to prefer running over anything else. The supermodel often goes on runs with his 30-year-old wife, Ankita Konwar, and even participates in marathons across the world. To mark this Independence Day, he flagged off a 450km run from Jhansi to Delhi and regularly updates the followers of his progress.

Recently, Milind took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself completing his run from Jhansi Fort to Delhi's Red Fort. The clip shows Milind running in a white printed T-shirt and shorts, teamed with a traditional gamcha tied on the head, tinted sunglasses, and his trademark footwear for running. Milind also revealed that he has been playing 'Om Namah Shivaya' on loop during the long run as it helps him to maintain the rhythm. (Also read: Milind Soman flags off 450 km run from Jhansi to Delhi on August 15, completes 58 km in one day: Watch video)

"51km to Dholpur today for Unity Run 2022. Very sunny, super hot and for people who asked - on my feet I wear vibrams if it rains and Luna's if it's dry. I usually don't listen to music when I run, but on a long run like this sometimes I need help to keep the rhythm," Milind captioned the post. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Milind's post garnered several likes and comments from his followers. One user praised him and wrote, "Superb sir. You are a rockstar." Another commented, "Always respect for you sir, you are really an inspiration for the young generation of India."

Earlier, Milind posted another video with the caption, "Covered 58km of total 450km to Red Fort from Jhansi Fort." It showed the former supermodel running while holding the Indian national flag. "Flagged off the Unity Run from Jhansi to Delhi today from Jhansi fort! Average of 53 km per day for 8 days, should be fun. Jai Hind," Milind wrote.

So, did Milind's video inspire you to begin your fitness journey today?