Milind Soman's '3-4 minutes of play time' with mudgar is perfect fitness inspo
health

Milind Soman's ‘3-4 minutes of play time’ with mudgar is perfect fitness inspo

Want to open up the back and restore shoulders to full health, mobility and posture? Take fitness motivation from Milind Soman who is ‘having so much fun’ during his daily 3-4 minutes of mudgar workout
Milind Soman's ‘3-4 minutes of play time’ with mudgar is perfect fitness inspo(Instagram/milindrunning)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 08:49 AM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Swinging the Indian clubs or the mudgar seems like a recent favourite exercise of fitness enthusiast and former supermodel, Milind Soman, whose latest workout video is all the mid-week health motivation we need. If you are looking for an exercise to open up your back and restore your shoulders to full health, mobility and posture, take fitness inspiration from Milind who was seen “having so much fun” during his daily 3-4 minutes of mudgar workout.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of his robust workout session in the morning. Donning a casual round neck grey T-shirt, teamed with a pair of black shorts, Milind accessorised his athleisure look with a red wristwatch and stood under the sun to sweat it out,

Holding up a 7 kg mugdar in one hand, Milind started swinging it over his head with alternate hands while wife Ankita Konwar recorded it on camera. He shared in the caption, “Having so much fun with this amazing object! Some call it mudgar, some mudgal, some mugdal, but whatever is correct, I just know it's fun (sic).”

Milind added, “This one is 7kg and if you see the video I posted on 3rd of April, you can see how much more comfortable I am 3-4 minutes of play time every day !! . . . #health #fitness #love #life (sic).”

Benefits:

Indian club training or swinging mugdar over one’s head is a good cardiovascular exercise whose major benefit is shoulder strength and flexibility. It is great for rehab and prehab, body coordination, grip and forearm strength and gives core muscles a good workout.

It not only extends the life of one’s shoulders, improves mobility and range of motion but also improves one’s sense of balance by working up the pelvic muscles. The exercise movements open up the back and restore the pronated (rolled forward) shoulders to full health, mobility and posture.

