Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar lay couple fitness goals with Yoga at Gujarat beach

From regularly updating fans about their picturesque Gujarat tour to raising the bar of couple goals at every opportunity they got, India's favourite fitness couple Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman were seen making us amp up our romance game as they exercised on the beach together. Always seen pushing fans towards a healthier lifestyle and encouraging them to embrace Yoga, the duo's sultry workout session at the beach left us motivated to roll out our Yoga mats already.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism which gave fans a glimpse of his robust exercise session with Ankita. While Milind donned only a pair of black shorts, Ankita's athleisure look included a pink tank top teamed with a pair of black shorts and accessorised with a smart watch.

Bending on all fours on the beach with sea waves crashing behind him, Milind nailed an effortless Shirshasana or Yoga's headstand while Ankita performed a few warm up exercises before nailing Malasana or Yoga's Garland Pose, also known as Wide Squat Pose or Sitting Down Pose. Milind captioned the video, “Beaches are just so much fun !!! And so many things to do Here we are back on one of Gujarat's fabulous beaches with @gujarattourism from this tiny glimpse, can you guess which one ??? ... #beaches #travel #explore #yoga #incredibleindia (sic).”

Benefits:

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of yoga and meditation practices as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19. There are anti-inflammatory effects associated with meditation and Yoga.

The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges.”

Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Malasana opens the practitioner's hips and groin and stretches the ankles, hamstrings, back and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture.

Precaution:

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.

