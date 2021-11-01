Milind Soman's running ‘therapy’ with Ankita Konwar is our Monday fitness inspo

The guilt of over indulging in festive delicacies this Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Diwali is yet to hit but sorting our fitness woes from beforehand is Indian supermodel Milind Soman who's latest exercise video will surely make you amp up your health and couple goals simultaneously. Calling his running session with wife Ankita Konwar as a “therapy”, Milind inspired us to hit the grind with our partner this week and burn all that festive fat.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video from his morning run that featured him and Ankita sprinting on a sunny highway. While Milind hit the road in a casual black T-shirt and a pair of bright blue shorts, Ankita donned a pink spaghetti top with a pair of white shorts and twinned with her better half in matching sunglasses to complete the athleisure look.

Keeping a medium pace, the couple jogged along side by side as Milind asserted, “Running is a good form of meditation (sic).” He shared in the caption, “Sometimes it’s not just about health or fitness. It’s about therapy (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Also, contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough.

Alternative:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.

