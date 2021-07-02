Mini Mathur credits Iyengar Yoga-Zumba for 'abdominal fat moving down the scale'

When she is not giving us aesthetic sneak-peeks of her cosy home or flooding the Internet with trendy reels featuring her camaraderie with daughter Sanya Khan, actor Mini Mathur is busy raising the bar of fitness goals and this week was no different. Making jaws drop in awe over her healthy body, Mini shared a post workout selfie where she was seen flaunting a waistline to die for and credited it to her recent detox, Iyengar Yoga and “weird Bollywood Zumba classes”.

Taking to her social media handle, the former MTV VJ was shared a picture featuring her donning a black sports bralette top, teamed with a pair of black tights and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the athleisure look. Holding her iPhone in one hand, Mini gave a side pose as she took a mirror selfie to flaunt her glowing skin and killer body.

“Can’t do stylish body selfies (bodfies?) but stoked that my body is responding to healthy eating, double the exercise and my recent detox (sic),” Mini quipped in the caption. She added, “My abdominal fat is moving down the scale after years, my hairfall has stopped and I have more energy (sic).”

Leaving us inspired to get up and hit the gym without any procrastination, Mini revealed, “Its so much easier to stay unfit but I love a tough fight. Thanks to my fitness instructor forever @vilwayfitness Iyengar yoga with @eric_angus And random weird Bollywood Zumba classes I pick from Youtube Ps: Sucking tummy in but only 25% of capacity #fitness #rediscover #body #healthyeating (sic).”

Mini is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan and the duo was earlier seen working out together. With their furry dog keeping guard, both Mini and Kabir were seen nailing Yoga’s sun salutations or Surya Namaskar.

For the uninitiated, Iyengar Yoga is a Yoga form which stresses on detail, precision and alignment in the performance of Yoga postures. It was developed and named after B K S Iyengar in 1970s.

